2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

The initial images of the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid model have been revealed. The official full unveiling and technical details will be made public at the 2021 New York International Auto Show.

By:July 9, 2021 1:34 PM

During the Stellantis EV Day 2021, the company has released the first images of its upcoming hybrid SUV. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Plug-in Hybrid will hit the streets very soon. Based on the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee, the 4xe Plug-in Hybrid model will make its global debut alongside the full Grand Cherokee lineup at the 2021 New York International Auto Show. Stellantis states that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is a move towards expanding electrification and strengthening the Jeep brand’s vision of zero-emission. Jeep is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2021.

At the Stellatis EV Day 2021, the company also announced the upcoming Ram 1500 EV which will rival the Ford F150 Lightning. In addition, Stellatis also confirmed an electric Dodge muscle car, likely to take on the Mustang Mach-E. As far as the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe goes, it uses the two-row seating model as its base.

Initial images reveal that changes on the Grand Cherokee 4xe include an EV charging port on the front fender, a revised C-pillar design for a different kind of floating roof design. When compared to the Grand Cherokee L, the headlamps, front grille and details look to be unchanged, however, some added chrome touches can be seen.

Under the shell would most likely be the same system that powers the Wrangler 4xe. In the Wrangler, the hybrid system churns out a total of 375hp and 637Nm of torque, which is more than what the 5.7-litre V8 offers. However, we shall have to wait till the New York International Auto Show which will be held in late August for further confirmation and details.

