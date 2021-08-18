2021 Tata Tigor EV India Unveil LIVE: Likely to get close to 300 km range, all details

2021 Tata Tigor EV India Unveil Today Live Updates: The new Tata Tigor EV is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. Arguably, the biggest highlight of the new model is the fact that it will come with an improved range that is expected to be close to 300 km on a single full charge. The Tigor EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the company’s electric vehicle portfolio for India. A few days back, the company had announced the Xpres-T EV but the same is intended to be sold to fleet operators only. The Tata Tigor EV, on the other hand, can be purchased by private owners and will use the same Ziptron powertrain that also propels the Nexon EV. Power, however, is expected to be detuned to close to 100 hp while the battery pack remains the same at 30.2kWh capacity. The new Tigor EV will also have fast charging capabilities for better convenience of the customers.

