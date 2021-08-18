2021 Tata Tigor EV India Unveil LIVE: Likely to get close to 300 km range, all details

2021 Tata Tigor EV India Unveil Today Live Updates: The new Tata Tigor EV is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. Arguably, the biggest highlight of the new model is the fact that it will come with an improved range that is expected to be close to 300 km on a single full charge. The Tigor EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the company’s electric vehicle portfolio for India. A few days back, the company had announced the Xpres-T EV but the same is intended to be sold to fleet operators only. The Tata Tigor EV, on the other hand, can be purchased by private owners and will use the same Ziptron powertrain that also propels the Nexon EV. Power, however, is expected to be detuned to close to 100 hp while the battery pack remains the same at 30.2kWh capacity. The new Tigor EV will also have fast charging capabilities for better convenience of the customers.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: August 18, 2021 8:54:04 am
Tata Motors first introduced the Tigor EV all-electric sedan for the government officials and fleet operators a few years back but the same was made available for the customers in 2019. However, the Tigor EV saw very limited sales numbers due to range and performance constraints. And hence, the company is going to bring the new Tigor EV that should primarily resolve the said concerns of the prospective buyers.
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the LIVE blog of the new Tata Tigor EV. The company is going to unveil a new and improved version of its electric sedan and its biggest highlight would be the improved range, which in all certainty would be close to 300 km. So sit back and enjoy the proceedings as we bring you minute-to-minute updates from the event.