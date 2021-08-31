2021 Tata Tigor EV India Launch Live: Price, Range, Charging Time, Specs, Features, Images

2021 Tata Tigor EV Launch, Price Live: The all-new Tata Tigor EV will be launched in India today. Tata Motors has already revealed the new Tigor EV with the new Ziptron architecture. But today will see the Indian automaker announce the price of the most affordable electric car in the Indian market. The Tigor EV will be positioned below the Tata Nexon EV. The older Tigor EV’s architecture will be replaced with a similar design found in the Nexon EV. The Tigor EV will come equipped with a 26 kWh battery pack, offer a tailor-made battery management system and will also be a connected vehicle with 30+ connected car features. The system will also include regenerative braking and will be capable of fast charging from 0-80% in under 60 minutes. To know more about the new Tigor EV, stay tuned to Express Drives.
By: Express Drives Desk | Updated: August 31, 2021 10:31:08 am
Highlights
The new electric version of the Tata Tigor notchback will be powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The unit is tuned to churn out 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Tata Motors claims that the new Tigor EV can accelerate from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds.
With the new Ziptron architecture, the new Tigor EV uses a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Tata Motors claims that it can be charged from 0-80% in under 60 minutes using a fast charger. However, a standard home wall charger would take around 8.5 hours. The battery will be offered with a warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometres.
The Tigor EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the range. We expect the Tigor EV to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will make it the most affordable electric car in the Indian market today.
The 2021 Tata Tigor EV will drop its old EV architecture for Tata's new Ziptron EV architecture. After the Tata Nexon EV, the Tigor EV will be the second model to use the Ziptron platform.
Tata Motors will announce the price of the new 2021 Tigor EV today. Stay tuned to Express Drives for all the latest updates live from the launch right here.