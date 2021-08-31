2021 Tata Tigor EV India Launch Live: Price, Range, Charging Time, Specs, Features, Images

2021 Tata Tigor EV Launch, Price Live: The all-new Tata Tigor EV will be launched in India today. Tata Motors has already revealed the new Tigor EV with the new Ziptron architecture. But today will see the Indian automaker announce the price of the most affordable electric car in the Indian market. The Tigor EV will be positioned below the Tata Nexon EV. The older Tigor EV’s architecture will be replaced with a similar design found in the Nexon EV. The Tigor EV will come equipped with a 26 kWh battery pack, offer a tailor-made battery management system and will also be a connected vehicle with 30+ connected car features. The system will also include regenerative braking and will be capable of fast charging from 0-80% in under 60 minutes. To know more about the new Tigor EV, stay tuned to Express Drives.