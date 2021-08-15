2021 Ola S1 Electric Scooter India Launch LIVE: Ather 450X, TVS iQube rival likely to be priced under Rs 1 lakh

Ola Electric Scooter Launch in India Live Updates: The day has finally come! India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and Ola electric has taken the opportunity to launch its first-ever electric scooter today. Likely to be named the S1, the company’s electric scooter will be launched in two variants, with the other one likely to be called the S1 Pro. The company has revealed the scooter already and hence, you already know how it looks like. The exact specifications will be out soon and Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola has given a good hint about the top speed and range of the S1 electric scooter. From what we believe, the upcoming Ola S1 electric scooter will come with a 100 kmph top speed along with a 150 km range. Moreover, as most of you must be already aware of, the e-scooter will be available in 10 colour options. Keep watching this space for all the action.