2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

The MG ZS EV has been updated for the 2021 model year and brings new features, but more importantly, enhanced driving range of over 400 km. Here is what is new in the 20201 ZS EV.

By:February 8, 2021 1:39 PM

The MG ZS EV has been re-launched in India for Rs 20.9 lakh. For the 2021 Model Year, MG has revised some aspects of its electric SUV. These changes include an elongated driving range, improved ground clearance and many new feature additions. However, styling, whether interior or exterior has been left untouched. The most significant change to the ZS EV for 2021 is that it is now certified to deliver a driving range of 419 km on a single charge. MG India claims that in real-world conditions, the ZS EV can deliver between 300-400 km in any driving scenario. This is down to the fact that the 44.5 kWh battery back has been revised and made more efficient.

Additionally, MG has increased the ground clearance of the ZS EV offering upto 177 mm. The battery pack itself has also been raised to 205 mm. While alloy wheel design is the same, the ZS EV offers a new set of 215/55 R17 spec tyres.

The 2021 MG ZS EV will be offered in two variants — Excite and Exclusive. With the Excite model, the ZS EV will come equipped with changes like a new breathable glow logo, front and rear seat belt reminders, six-airbags, and a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Building on that, the Exclusive variant will feature the i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 cabin air filter, leatherette seats, power-folding and heated ORVMs, Rain Sensing Wipers and Silver finished roof rails.

The MG ZS EV Excite model is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh, while the Exclusive model will cost Rs 24.18 lakh. The ZS EV will come with MG’s e-Shield 5555 packages with 5-year vehicle warranty, 5 labour charge-free services, 5 years Road-Side Assistance, and 5-Way charging infrastructure. Additionally, the battery pack will be offered with an 8-year/1,5 lakh km warranty. MG has also increased its offering of the ZS EV to more cities in India. The ZS EV is now available in 31 cities; some notable cities include Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Indore, Mysore, Ranchi, Trivandrum, Puducherry, Agra, Nagpur among others.

