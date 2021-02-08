2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

MG ZS EV

2021 MG ZS EV launch in India updates, expected price: The new 2021 MG ZS EV all-electric SUV is set to be launched in India today. The existing model has been on sale in India for around one year now and this is going to be its first-ever update. In terms of what all changes the new model will come with, well, not much details are available at the moment, however, we are expecting a better range along with some new features. Moreover, expect to see some design tweaks on the new 2021 MG ZS EV in order to make it look a bit fresh. The feature list on the current model includes projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay an inbuilt PM 2.5 air filter and also connected tech for better convenience of the occupants. The said bits should be retained on the new model along with the addition of some new ones.

