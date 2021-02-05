2021 MG ZS EV India launch on February 28: What’s new in the Hyundai Kona rival

There is a new MG electric vehicle which will be launched in India later this month. But its not entirely brand new. MG Motor India will update the ZS EV with the 2021 model year.

By:February 5, 2021 12:59 PM

The MG ZS EV will receive an update on February 8 in India. The battery-electric SUV will be launched with minor styling updates and the inclusion of a few new features. The ZS EV was launched in India as the brand’s second model in the market. It was introduced in early 2020 as the brand’s first all-electric vehicle. The ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5kWh battery pack which MG claims is good enough for 350kms of driving range on a single charge. The electric motor which powers the MG ZS EV is capable of generating 140hp and 353Nm of torque. This allows the electric SUV to accelerate from 0-100kph 8.5 seconds.

The battery is claimed to be able to charge upto 80% in 40 minutes using a fast charger. Mechanically, the ZS is expected to be no different from the current model. The new ZS EV is likely to get updated exterior styling and more features as a part of the package.

Currently, we know only sparse details about the changes the 2021 ZS EV will offer. All will be made apparent next week when the model reaches its commercial launch. The ZS EV competes against the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric which is expected to also receive an update this year. Further, down the food chain, Tata Motors is the only other carmaker currently who offers an electric vehicle in the form of the Nexon EV. However, price ranges are vastly different from MG’s electric vehicle. Since it was launched, MG claims it has been able to sell over 1,000 units of the ZS EV in India.

The Chinese owned British brand recently announced a subscription plan for the ZS EV model in India. Though Zoomcar and ORIX, the automaker has introduced the MG Subscribe programme which will allow you to drive an MG ZS EV for Rs 49,999 per month. This programme is currently only available in major Indian cities — Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

