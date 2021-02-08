Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

The Jaguar I-Pace will be the brand’s first all-electric model in India. It will see its digital launch on March 9 to rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

The luxury electric vehicle market in India is beginning to pick up the pace as Jaguar is gearing up to launch its rendition of an E-SUV. The Jaguar I-Pace will finally be launched in India and will take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Globally, the I-Pace rivals the likes of the upcoming Audi E-Tron and the Tesla Model Y. We expect the E-Tron to be launched sometime soon. Tesla now gearing up to enter the Indian market, it is expected the Model Y will eventually arrive as well.

Jaguar a month ago announced the arrival of the very first I-Pace in India at the JNTP port near Mumbai. The vehicle was finished in the Firenze Red launch colour and features a 90 kWh battery pack. The two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors are capable of generating 294 kW (394hp) and 696Nm of torque. This helps the I-Pace to accelerate from 0-100 kph in 4.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 200 kph. The first unit that arrived at the port in India was also the top of the line — HSE variant.

The Jaguar I-Pace measures 4,682 mm in length and stands 2,139 mm wide and 1,565 mm tall. It offers a wheelbase of 2,990 mm and weighs a massive 2,133 kg thanks to the giant LG Chem battery pack placed under the floor. On the WLTP test cycle, the I-Pace is claimed to offer 470 km of driving range.

Jaguar I-Pace: Charging Time, Expected Price

The 90 kWh battery pack in the I-Pace contains 432 cells. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the I-Pace can charge from 0-80% in just 85 minutes. But can be reduced to 45 minutes using a faster 100 kW charger. With a 7 kW AC wall box, the same charge level takes 10 hours.

We expect the Jaguar I-Pace to be launched competitively to the Mercedes-Benz EQC. The EQC is priced at Rs 99.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the EQC, the I-Pace is also a direct import model. Which means that it will also be priced in a similar ballpark between Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

