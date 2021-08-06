2021 ev expo begins in delhi multiple new evs launched on day 1

The 11th EV Expo 2021 began today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The three-day event will showcase the latest 2, 3 & 4 wheeled e-vehicles, parts and accessories, charging solutions and technology from more than 100 national and international companies. The expo offers comprehensive market information, great business opportunity and a platform for networking.

The number of new launches in electric 2 & 3 wheeled vehicles as well as battery and charging solutions etc, proves the need for a platform like EV EXPO this at this time to provide a much needed opportunity for EV manufacturers to unveil and showcase their innovations and developments during the last 18 months, Rajiv Arora, Organizer, EV EXPO 2021, said

Some EV launches that took place on Day 1 of the 11th EV Expo 2021:

– Launch of e-bikes -‘Helios’ & ‘Aiolos’ by Supreme Smart Power Pvt. Ltd. with cruise control, reverse gear and rescue feature.

– Japanese Company TERRA Motors launched L5 E-auto with touch LCD panel, swing arm suspension and 6 seats. Also an E-rickshaw with LED display at the back to display Advertisements was launched, which would provide an extra source of income to the vehicle drivers.

– EVTRIC Motors Pvt Ltd. launched 2 e-scooters and 1 food delivery e-bike. E-scooters have 12” tyres with a ground clearance of 190mm. The vehicles run around 75Km on a single charge.

– Delhi based Raymotoss Electric Scooter unveiled high speed e-bikes and e-Scooters.

– Launch of Muver-Passenfer E-rickshaw & Hauler+ -loader E-Rickshaw by E-Fill Electric with 100% Indian parts. Latest EV charging Stations were also unveiled.

– Altius Auto solutions launched a high-speed electric-bike with a range of 120 km per charge at an affordable price of Rs. 45000/- (after Govt Subsidy)

– Soni e-vehicles launched an e-food carts with space for LPG Cylinders, hot plate and ample Storage cabinets, space for menu display etc.

– Supreme Smart Power Pvt Ltd. launched an extensive range for sustainable mobility solutions for commercial and passenger applications

– Matter Energy launched Smart modular battery solutions in the voltage ranges of 12V to 72V, with capacities ranging from 6 Ah to 200 Ah.

– Latest smart e-vehicle charging solutions and batteries were also unveiled at the Expo.

EVEXPO 2021 is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology).

Around 80 Indian & International exhibitors are showcasing their technologically advanced, pollution-free 2,3,& 4 wheeled e-vehicles like E-Rickshaws, E-Carts, E-bikes, E-scooters, E-bicycles, E-Loaders as well as 4 wheeled vehicles at EV-EXPO 2021. Latest Lithium-ion batteries, charging solutions, vehicle components and accessories are also going to be showcased at the Expo.

