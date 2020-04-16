2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

The 2020 Kia Soul EV has been recently introduced globally and it comes packed with a bigger electric motor and offers a longer driving range. But how does it match against the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric?

Kia has updated the Soul EV internationally with the second-generation model and it features a new more powerful motor, an improved battery pack and offers a longer range. With electric vehicles gaining popularity in India, it makes a great case for Kia to introduce the rival to the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV. Compared to both the MG and the Hyundai, the Kia offers quite a punch. Here is how they compare on paper.

2020 Kia Soul EV

2020 Kia Soul EV rear

The second-generation Soul EV replaces the old 32kW Lithium-ion battery pack for a larger 64kW pack that is placed under the floor of the car. The battery in the older Soul EV was an air-cooled unit, while the new battery uses a liquid-cooled system instead. The electric motor in the Soul develops 201hp and 395Nm of torque. The new Soul EV takes just 7.6 seconds to accelerate from 0-100kmph, 1.6 seconds faster than before. The battery in the Soul EV supports fast charging and offers a longer range of 452kms on the WLTP cycle.

The new Kia Soul has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm and a length of 4,196mm and stands 1,800mm wide. This puts it directly against the Hyundai Kona that also measures around the same size.

2020 Kia Soul EV Interior

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona was launched in India in 2019. The Kona is offered with a smaller 39.2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The battery is linked to a permanent magnet synchronous motor that is capable of generating 134hp and the same amount of torque as the Kia (395Nm). While there is a larger battery pack with a more powerful motor offered in other markets, it is the smaller and more affordable version of the Kona Electric that was launched in India. The Kona is also rated to deliver a maximum range of 452kms, as certified by ARAI for Indian driving conditions.

Hyundai Kona Electric

While both of these models from Korea offer similar levels of EV performance, there is one other contender to also consider. Straight from China comes the MG ZS EV.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV was launched in India as a direct rival to the Hyundai Kona. The ZS EV offers a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is capable of delivering 340kms of range. The rated driving range of the ZS is certified by ARAI. It uses a similar permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, but it develops more power than the Kona at 141hp. However, it falls short of the Soul’s 200 ponies. Which is why the MG ZS EV is also slower from 0-100kmph compared to the Kia, coming in at 8.5 seconds. But the MG has size on its side. It is longer, taller and slightly wider than the Kia and the Kona. However, it has a shorter wheelbase.

MG ZS EV

When it comes to pricing of the three models, the MG ZS EV in India currently costs from Rs 20.8 lakh to Rs 23.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai is slightly more expensive as it is priced at Rs 23.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models in India come well equipped with features and connected technologies. The Kia Soul EV, should it arrive in India would be offered around the same price range. But, it is likely Kia India would offer a smaller battery pack with the Soul EV. The range the Soul EV would offer would also be in a similar ballpark and charging times from all three vehicles are about the same on AC and DC fast charging.

India has recently seen growth in the EV segment and the interest from electric vehicles is growing. With Hyundai and MG in the mix already with their electric cars, Kia could try and capitalise on the growing trend of EVs in India. Kia Motor India has not announced any plans to introduce the Soul EV in our markets. But, if the Kia Soul EV is launched in India, we will have a great three-way battle of premium electric vehicle on our hands.

