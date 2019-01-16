2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectations: New Features, New Design and Lexus DNA for Passat Rival!

2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectations: Toyota Kirloskar India will launch the 2019 Camry in India on 18 January, 2019. In its eighth generation the Camry will be based on an all-new platform. Mechanically, it is likely to be largely the same underpinned by the same 2.4 litre Petrol Motor assisted by an electric auxiliary, and is likely to use the same eCVT system as before.

Interestingly, the 2019 Camry is underpinned by the new GA-K Platform that is shared with the recently launched Lexus ES300 h. While the ES 300h is already on sale in India, the Camry becomes the first Toyota branded sedan to make its way to India with the TNGA platform. Naturally, this also means the new car will be noticeably larger than its predecessor, to be precise 29 mm longer, 14mm wider and has a 49mm longer wheelbase than the car that it replaces. Which means the cabin is likely to have grown as well. Globally, the new car rides 35mm lower than the car it replaces, it will be interesting to see if Toyota takes the same route for India.

In terms of cosmetics, there’s a lot that’s new! For one, the 2019 Camry looks like it's taken a lot in terms of design from the Lexus that it is based on with similarities in the shape of the grille and the front bumper. The new sedan also looks a lot sleeker than the previous generation that is starting to look a lot boxier in contrast to its competition. There will big changes on the inside too, with a design that separates the cockpit from the cabin. The interiors are centred by a new 8.0-inch infotainment system based on what Toyota calls their ‘Human Machine Interface’. As far as we know it will miss out on the very in Apple CarPlay or Android Auto options. Expect this and factors like rising forex rates, and price of commodities to add to the price, we expect the new Camry to launch around Rs 40 lakh mark which will keep it competitive with Honda’s Rs 43 lakh price tag for the Accord hybrid.