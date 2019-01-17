2019 Toyota Camry launching tomorrow: Based on Lexus ES 300h platform!

2019 Toyota Camry launching tomorrow: Toyota will launch the 8th generation of the Toyota Camry in India tomorrow, and although the mechanical underpinnings of the petrol hybrid sedan are expected to remain largely the same, the 2019 Camry gets a whole lot of new features, a sharper more relevant design and is based around the TNGA platform that underpins the Lexus ES300h. In terms of what has remained the same, the Toyota Camry still uses the 2.4-litre hybrid petrol that uses an electric motor as auxiliary and is likely to be mated to the same e-CVT gearbox as before. However, Toyota says this new model will have better efficiency without compromising on the driving dynamics.

Interestingly, the 2019 Camry is underpinned by the new GA-K Platform that is shared with the recently launched Lexus ES300 h. While the ES 300h is already on sale in India, the Camry becomes the first Toyota branded sedan to make its way to India with the TNGA platform. Naturally, this also means the new car will be noticeably larger than its predecessor, to be precise 29 mm longer, 14mm wider and has a 49mm longer wheelbase than the car that it replaces. Which means the cabin is likely to have grown as well. Globally, the new car rides 35mm lower than the car it replaces, it will be interesting to see if Toyota takes the same route for India.

In terms of design, the Camry drops the squared off design in favour of more fluid design, in fact, it looks a lot like the Lexus on which it is based if you consider the overall silhouette. A sharper chin and a protruding grille seem to reinforce this. The interiors are centred by a new 8.0-inch infotainment system based on what Toyota calls their ‘Human Machine Interface’. As far as we know it will miss out on the very in Apple CarPlay or Android Auto options.