200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

Bookings for the new Boom Motors' Corbett electric bike start tomorrow for a minimum token amount of just Rs 499. 

By:November 11, 2021 6:00 PM

Tamil Nadu-based Boom Motors has unveiled its Corbett electric bike and the company is touting the said model as ‘India’s most durable and long-lasting bike’. The electric bike features a 2.3 kWh battery which can optionally be doubled to 4.6 kWh capacity, thanks to which the brand is promising a range of up to 200 km. The batteries are swappable and these come with a portable charger that can be plugged into any regular 15A household socket. The EV can hit a top speed of 75 kmph with the two-battery option, can support 200 kgs loading, and can climb the steepest gradients in our cities, the company claims.

The battery on the vehicle is completely fire-proof and very long-lasting, states Boom Motors. The company is currently providing a 5-year warranty on the battery and a 7-year warranty on the chassis. The brand is also offering a 5-year EMI plan on the vehicle purchase, thanks to which the EMI rates will come down to as low as Rs 1,699 per month. In terms of key features, Boom Corbett gets bits like petrol savings tracking, CO2 offset tracking, accident/theft detection, and parental mode. Bookings for the new Boom Motors’ Corbett electric bike start tomorrow for a minimum token amount of just Rs 499. Initially, the brand is also offering an introductory discount of Rs 3,000. Deliveries of the electric bike will commence starting January 2022.

Speaking about Boom Motors’ launch, Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO, Boom Motors said that to demonstrate the best-in-class value, Boom Motors is the first EV company to offer customers to purchase our vehicles for 5-year EMI. Rates will start at Rs. 1,699 per month – which is less than what many people spend on petrol. He also added that for convenience, the company is offering a swappable battery with a portable charger that will allow the bike to be charged anywhere. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

