1900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper-EV teased: To unveil next week

After years of planning and tinkering, Automobili Pininfarina is now set to unveil the Battista on 12th August upcoming Monterey Car Week. Mahindra & Mahindra-owned Pininfarina will roll out only 150 units of the 1900 hp electric monster, all of which will be hand-built. Pininfarina has been known as the talented Italian design house behind many iconic cars from brands like Ferrari, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo and more. It’ll be no surprise that the Battista will be another feather in the team’s hat.

The Battista is exquisite in almost every aspect. The design and styling of the Battista are undoubtedly Italian, with a hint of the year 2077. It has a very low, hunkered-down stance and flowing lines on the sides. It has a rather wide looking bonnet with an oval design towards the front. The light bar follows the curve of the hood and connects to the simple but smart-looking headlamps. The front splitter and grille look neat and do not drive too much attention to them.

Speaking of performance figures, Pininfarina claims that their hypercar can go from 0 to 100 kph in less than 2 seconds, 0-200 kph in 6 seconds and 0-300 kph in 12 seconds. This feat has been achieved with the help of four electric motors situated on all four ends of the Battista. They deliver a combined power output of 1,900 hp and a mind-boggling 2,300 Nm of torque.

Since this is an EV, all of that torque punches you back in your seat almost instantly. It can attain a top speed of 350 kph and has a 120 kWh battery that sits on the floor of the car. The battery pack is said to give this EV a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.

To counter the acceleration, the Battista has been fitted with 390mm carbon-ceramic disc brakes with 6-piston callipers on all four wheels. The suspension has can be adjusted electronically but since this is a GT car, expect it to be tuned more for comfort. But not so squishy that it can’t bite at the heels of any ICE car on a race track.

“We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week,” Per Svantesson, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, said, adding “We look forward to our clients in the US experiencing the immense dynamic performance and personalised luxury of Battista for the first time.”

