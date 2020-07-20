150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

Okinawa recently announced an increase in dealership margins from 8 to 11 percent in order to support its dealer partners amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also with around 30 percent dealerships operational, Okinawa delivered 1,000+ vehicles within a span of 30 days post the resumption of services abiding the government rules.

Okinawa has announced its dealership expansion plans for the current financial year. The company said in a press statement that it will be taking its dealership network reach to 500 from the current 350+ dealers. Moreover, the company plans to target sub-dealers apart from the primary dealers while expanding its footprints. Very recently, Okinawa announced an increase in dealership margins from 8 to 11 percent in order to support the dealer partners amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the company says that it would primarily be targeting cities across the states of Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam and the eastern region. With about 30 percent dealerships operational, Okinawa delivered 1000+ vehicles within a span of 30 days post the resumption of services abiding the government rules.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa said that there is no doubt that it will take a little time for the market to pick up. He adds that while the things gradually return to normalcy, Okinawa plans to grow itself across the country to serve the customers better. Sharma also said that as the COVID-19 curve flats, there will be a demand for private vehicles and given the fact that electric vehicles are economically more viable in the longer run, people would want to opt for it. That said, Okinawa is spreading its wings to provide its customers across the cities with easy availability of the products and services.

Okinawa says that it has also simplified the application process for dealers that wish to associate with the brand. The company has taken the entire procedure online in order to maintain safety procedures. Okinawa is also adopting digital marketing to spread the word among the dealers to be a part of their ambition of electrifying mobility. The company says that it has been adhering to strict operating procedures and is committed to health and well-being of its stakeholders.

