150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

The upcoming Ola electric scooter is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 1 lakh. Will primarily rival the likes of Ather 450X and TVS iQube.

By:Updated: Jun 30, 2021 3:32 PM

 

Ola Electric’s upcoming factory that is also claimed to be the world’s largest two-wheeler production facility is nearing completion. The company’s group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently shared a picture of the mega factory on Twitter and confirmed that the first phase of this facility is getting completed soon. Moreover, he added that the company’s first electric scooter is coming soon. In order to be precise, Bhavish wrote – “In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team.”

Ola Electric has been making some exciting announcements for its electric scooter for the last few weeks. The company had revealed details of its Hypercharger network sometime back and went on to claim that it is going to be the world’s largest electric two-wheeler charging network with over 1 lakh points spread across 400 Indian cities. Not only this, but the company had also hinted about the range of its upcoming e-scooter.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

The company had revealed that the Hypercharger will come with fast charging capabilities and the upcoming Ola e-scooter would be good enough for charging to 50 percent charge in just 18 minutes, translating to 75 km range. That said, the said model in all possibility would offer a range of 150 km on a single full charge. In addition to this, the scooter is also expected to offer a decent real time top speed of close to 90 kmph and shall get smartphone connectivity as well.

With the recently announced revisions in the Govt’s FAME II scheme, we are expecting Ola electric scooter to be priced aggressively. If you ask us, we are expecting a price of close to Rs 1 lakh. The scooter will primarily go up against the likes of Ather 450X and TVS iQube in the segment. Both these models received a price cut of Rs 14,500 and Rs 11,250 respectively with the revision in subsidies. More details on the Ola electric scooter to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the updates.

