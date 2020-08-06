15 minutes charging time, 470 km range: Say hello to Evoke 6061 all-electric power cruiser bike!

The 6061 is the latest offering from Evoke Motorcycles. The all-electric power cruiser bike is set to go on sale in the US soon at a price of USD 24,995 that translates to approx Rs 18.73 lakh keeping the current exchange rates in mind. Here's what all you need to know about the bike!

Evoke Motorcycles have released one interesting all-electric bike that goes by the name 6061. Not only does it looks interesting, but the Beijing-based EV maker has announced some mind-boggling numbers for its electric power cruiser. Starting with the bit that might have attracted your attention in the headline, the battery on the Evoke 6061 can be charged to 80 percent from zero in just 15 minutes. The said time is when you charge the motorcycle through a DC fast charging set up via a 125kW fast charger. A lot is worth talking about this electric power cruiser but first the design! The Evoke 6061 gets a rounded LED headlamp upfront and the bike gets a rather muscular appearance with a lot of creases and lines running across the body. The tail section of the bike might remind you of the Ducati Diavel with chunky wheels and a bare athletic & exposed rear end.

Now coming to what powers the bike. The Evoke 6061 electric bike is propelled by a 120kW liquid-cooled motor that is capable of pushing it to a top speed of 230 kmph. The motor gets power from a 24.8kWh liquid-cooled battery pack that offers an astonishing range. While in the City mode, the bike can offer up to 470 km range, the same drops to 265 km on highways. The Evoke 6061 electric power cruiser will go on sale in the US soon at a price of USD 24,995 that translates to approx Rs 18.73 lakh keeping the current exchange rates in mind.

The 6061 will go on to compete against the likes of some of the most extravagant electric bikes on the planet like the Harley-Davidson LiveWire and the Zero SR/F. If you are hopeful about its India launch, well, that is not going to happen, at least in near to mid future.

