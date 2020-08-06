15 minutes charging time, 470 km range: Say hello to Evoke 6061 all-electric power cruiser bike!

The 6061 is the latest offering from Evoke Motorcycles. The all-electric power cruiser bike is set to go on sale in the US soon at a price of USD 24,995 that translates to approx Rs 18.73 lakh keeping the current exchange rates in mind. Here's what all you need to know about the bike!

By:Updated: Aug 06, 2020 6:15 PM

Evoke Motorcycles have released one interesting all-electric bike that goes by the name 6061. Not only does it looks interesting, but the Beijing-based EV maker has announced some mind-boggling numbers for its electric power cruiser. Starting with the bit that might have attracted your attention in the headline, the battery on the Evoke 6061 can be charged to 80 percent from zero in just 15 minutes. The said time is when you charge the motorcycle through a DC fast charging set up via a 125kW fast charger. A lot is worth talking about this electric power cruiser but first the design! The Evoke 6061 gets a rounded LED headlamp upfront and the bike gets a rather muscular appearance with a lot of creases and lines running across the body. The tail section of the bike might remind you of the Ducati Diavel with chunky wheels and a bare athletic & exposed rear end.

Now coming to what powers the bike. The Evoke 6061 electric bike is propelled by a 120kW liquid-cooled motor that is capable of pushing it to a top speed of 230 kmph. The motor gets power from a 24.8kWh liquid-cooled battery pack that offers an astonishing range. While in the City mode, the bike can offer up to 470 km range, the same drops to 265 km on highways. The Evoke 6061 electric power cruiser will go on sale in the US soon at a price of USD 24,995 that translates to approx Rs 18.73 lakh keeping the current exchange rates in mind.

The 6061 will go on to compete against the likes of some of the most extravagant electric bikes on the planet like the Harley-Davidson LiveWire and the Zero SR/F. If you are hopeful about its India launch, well, that is not going to happen, at least in near to mid future.

Stay tuned with us for more. Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs