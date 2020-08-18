1,000th Tata Nexon EV rolls out from Pune plant: Key highlights of this electric crossover

Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January this year with prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric crossover comes with a claimed driving range of up to 312km range on a single full charge. 

By:Published: August 18, 2020 6:38 PM

Tata Motors has recently announced the rollout of 1,000th Nexon EV from its production facility in Pune. The said landmark has been achieved in a little over six months after the commercial launch of the electric crossover. Acknowledged as the most preferred electric car in India, the Tata Nexon EV helped the company post a market share of 62 percent in EVs in Q1 FY21. In order to further popularise the access and use of the Tata Nexon EV in India, the company recently launched a subscription model under which you can own the EV for a monthly rental of as low as Rs 47,900. Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January this year with prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV comes with a claimed driving range of up to 312km range on a single full charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said that the acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast and the company is seeing a growing interest in it from all parts of India. He further added that the rollout of the 1,000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. He also said that Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting the global standards.

Prime features on the Tata Nexon EV include LED DRLs, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry among many. The top-spec variant of the Tata Nexon EV XZ+ LUX comes with a sunroof along with auto headlamps and wipers, height-adjustable driver’s seat and also, an eight-speaker Harman-sourced speaker system.  The electric crossover gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with an electric motor that is good for producing 129 hp of power along with 245 Nm of torque.

All thanks to this, the Tata Nexon EV can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in a claimed 9.9 seconds. A standard 15A AC charger takes about 8 to 9 hours to charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent. If you want faster charging, a CCS2-compatible DC fast charger will juice up the battery from o to 80 percent in an hour.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Etrio's electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India's first retrofitted eLCV

Etrio's electric Tata Ace with 120 km range: India's first retrofitted eLCV

Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Electric two-wheeler buyers likely to welcome Delhi EV policy for these reasons

Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

Yulu rolls out 200 electric bikes in Gurugram: To expand to 500 EVs by 2021

Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4 launched: Mid-engined convertible priced at Rs 1.59 crore

Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar's new subscription plan

Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar's new subscription plan

BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: Engine, features, price and rivals

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: Engine, features, price and rivals

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!