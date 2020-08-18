1,000th Tata Nexon EV rolls out from Pune plant: Key highlights of this electric crossover

Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January this year with prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric crossover comes with a claimed driving range of up to 312km range on a single full charge.

Tata Motors has recently announced the rollout of 1,000th Nexon EV from its production facility in Pune. The said landmark has been achieved in a little over six months after the commercial launch of the electric crossover. Acknowledged as the most preferred electric car in India, the Tata Nexon EV helped the company post a market share of 62 percent in EVs in Q1 FY21. In order to further popularise the access and use of the Tata Nexon EV in India, the company recently launched a subscription model under which you can own the EV for a monthly rental of as low as Rs 47,900. Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January this year with prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV comes with a claimed driving range of up to 312km range on a single full charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said that the acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast and the company is seeing a growing interest in it from all parts of India. He further added that the rollout of the 1,000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. He also said that Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting the global standards.

Prime features on the Tata Nexon EV include LED DRLs, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry among many. The top-spec variant of the Tata Nexon EV XZ+ LUX comes with a sunroof along with auto headlamps and wipers, height-adjustable driver’s seat and also, an eight-speaker Harman-sourced speaker system. The electric crossover gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with an electric motor that is good for producing 129 hp of power along with 245 Nm of torque.

All thanks to this, the Tata Nexon EV can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in a claimed 9.9 seconds. A standard 15A AC charger takes about 8 to 9 hours to charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent. If you want faster charging, a CCS2-compatible DC fast charger will juice up the battery from o to 80 percent in an hour.

