1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

The electric truck was run around a 2.8-km high-speed oval track at the Contidrom, Continental's in-house test centre near Hannover.

By:September 13, 2021 1:40 PM

Collective efforts by express and package service provider DPD Switzerland, e-truck brand Futuricum and tyre manufacturer Continental have landed them in the Guinness Book of World Records. The new record is for the longest distance covered by an electric truck in one full charge at a whopping 1,099 km. The truck used for the record had been in use by DPD for about six months in regional traffic.

“For DPD Switzerland, we have converted a Volvo FH to an electric drive. The 19-ton truck now has over 680bhp and, with a capacity of 680kWh, the largest truck battery in Europe on board,” explained Adrian Melliger, CEO of Designwerk Products, the company behind the Futuricum brand.

The truck was run around a 2.8-km high-speed oval track at the Contidrom, Continental’s in-house test centre near Hannover. Two drivers completed 392 laps of the track in shifts of 4.5 hours each clocking an average speed of 50 km/h which is a realistic speed during everyday driving. The distance was covered in a total of 23 hours.

Also read: India’s first all-electric heavy-duty 60-tonne truck by Infraprime Logistics is already in operation

“We decided to invest in electric mobility at an early stage. The Futuricum truck has been traveling between the depot in Möhlin near Basel to the distribution center in Buchs/Zurich for about six months now,” said Marc Frank, strategy and innovation director at DPD Switzerland. “The e-truck can master the roughly 300 km every day without any problems. We are proud that we have now been able to officially document our performance level.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

Ford to stop making cars in India: Only global models including Mustang to be sold

Ford to stop making cars in India: Only global models including Mustang to be sold

Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October

Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October

World EV Day 2021: Top electric cars & two-wheelers with highest range in India

World EV Day 2021: Top electric cars & two-wheelers with highest range in India

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained