100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

The upcoming Ola electric scooter will be the fastest e-scooter in the segment. Here's why we believe so!

By:Updated: Jul 26, 2021 2:22 PM

 

The upcoming Ola electric scooter will have some segment-best features and certainly looks like a wait-worthy offering as of now. The company had hinted a few weeks back that the e-scooter will have a segment-best range of 150 km. Now, very recently we came across another hint that suggests the top speed of the company’s upcoming electric scooter. Like many polls regarding the different aspects of the scooter and how customers want them to be, Bhavish Aggarwal recently did another one on Twitter in which he is asking the people what top speed they would want on Ola’s upcoming offering. The four options in the poll include four options – 80 kmph, 90 kmph, <100 kmph, and the last one is ‘Don’t care, just want it!!’

It has to be noted that the previous poll by Bhavish was about the colour options of the Ola electric scooter. The said poll had mentioned a total of nine colour options and the company’s Group CEO and Chairman had also released an image with the scooter in white. Going by this, we had reported that the Ola electric scooter in all certainty will come in a total of 10 colour options, which as you know, eventually turned out to be true. That said and also, keeping in mind the fact that the latest poll has received the highest number of votes (49.4%) on the <100 kmph option, the -e-scooter will most likely have a top speed of over 100 kmph.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

If this happens, the Ola electric scooter will be the fastest e-scooter in its category, beating its prime rivals namely Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube by a significant margin. Currently, the fastest one in the segment is Ather 450X that managed to achieve a top speed of 90 kmph during our tests, with around 50 percent battery charge and a pillion. Do let us know what you think about the upcoming Ola e-scooter and if you’ve booked one?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be an EV with 1000km range: But that’s not all

Tesla cars with Hindi language support on test: India launch in full swing

Tesla cars with Hindi language support on test: India launch in full swing