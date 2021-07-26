100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

The upcoming Ola electric scooter will be the fastest e-scooter in the segment. Here's why we believe so!

The upcoming Ola electric scooter will have some segment-best features and certainly looks like a wait-worthy offering as of now. The company had hinted a few weeks back that the e-scooter will have a segment-best range of 150 km. Now, very recently we came across another hint that suggests the top speed of the company’s upcoming electric scooter. Like many polls regarding the different aspects of the scooter and how customers want them to be, Bhavish Aggarwal recently did another one on Twitter in which he is asking the people what top speed they would want on Ola’s upcoming offering. The four options in the poll include four options – 80 kmph, 90 kmph, <100 kmph, and the last one is ‘Don’t care, just want it!!’

What top speed would you want for the Ola Scooter? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 24, 2021

It has to be noted that the previous poll by Bhavish was about the colour options of the Ola electric scooter. The said poll had mentioned a total of nine colour options and the company’s Group CEO and Chairman had also released an image with the scooter in white. Going by this, we had reported that the Ola electric scooter in all certainty will come in a total of 10 colour options, which as you know, eventually turned out to be true. That said and also, keeping in mind the fact that the latest poll has received the highest number of votes (49.4%) on the <100 kmph option, the -e-scooter will most likely have a top speed of over 100 kmph.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

If this happens, the Ola electric scooter will be the fastest e-scooter in its category, beating its prime rivals namely Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube by a significant margin. Currently, the fastest one in the segment is Ather 450X that managed to achieve a top speed of 90 kmph during our tests, with around 50 percent battery charge and a pillion. Do let us know what you think about the upcoming Ola e-scooter and if you’ve booked one?

