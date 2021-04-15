Welectric delivery fleet to have 2,000 Okinawa electric scooters by end-2021

Okinawa's duty is to not only provide the vehicles but also train Welectric on how to maintain the EVs. Okinawa currently has six products in the range of Rs 50,000 - Rs 1.14 lakh.

By:Updated: Apr 15, 2021 5:48 PM

Welectric, a delivery fleet management company, has partnered with Okinawa Autotech to adapt electric vehicles in its ecosystem. These electric two-wheelers will be used for last mile delivery and most likely will be operational in Delhi-NCR. This being said, the focus is to have electric delivery vehicles all over the country. At present, Welectric has over 150 EVs in its fleet and plans to ramp the number to 2,000 within the next 12 months. Welectric provides vehicles to companies and businesses on lease. Under the purview of this partnership, the leasing company will buy Okinawa electric scooters, including the recently-launched Dual, and then put them into service. The Dual for example, can be used as a milk-can carrier, water-carrier and even a vehicle that services a two-or four-wheeler by going to the customer’s location. By doing this, customers can save on time, cost as well as no emissions will result in a cleaner environment.

Okinawa’s duty is to not only provide the vehicles but also train Welectric on how to maintain the EVs. Okinawa currently has six products in the range of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1.14 lakh. Two new products are set to join sometime this year. All these vehicles will be utilised by Welectric. Both low-speed as well as high-speed vehicles will be on offer.

Commenting on the partnership, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said that with Welectric, they have a digital enabler in the sales, finance, maintenance, and aftermarket services for electric two-wheelers. With the rise of e-commerce as well as last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become important for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency, especially amidst rising fuel prices. Jeetender said he believes that Okinawa electric two-wheelers will be a superior solution and a good alternative to the people involved in the last-mile delivery.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hydrogen-fuel cell cars likely to fall under FAME II rules: Huge benefits possible

Hydrogen-fuel cell cars likely to fall under FAME II rules: Huge benefits possible

Rugged-looking Bajaj CT110X launched in India: Range-topping variant gets these new features

Rugged-looking Bajaj CT110X launched in India: Range-topping variant gets these new features

Made-In-India Honda CB350, 350RS to be exported: India to be Honda's global export hub

Made-In-India Honda CB350, 350RS to be exported: India to be Honda's global export hub

Most affordable Hero MotoCorp bike launched! Hero HF 100 priced at Rs 49,400

Most affordable Hero MotoCorp bike launched! Hero HF 100 priced at Rs 49,400

Mercedes-Benz EQS caught without camouflage before launch

Mercedes-Benz EQS caught without camouflage before launch

Steelbird launches new 'Brat' helmets with ECE and IS certification at Rs 5,149

Steelbird launches new 'Brat' helmets with ECE and IS certification at Rs 5,149

Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival's launch soon

Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival's launch soon

Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch

2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch

Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here's what's new

New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here's what's new

Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed