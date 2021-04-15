Welectric delivery fleet to have 2,000 Okinawa electric scooters by end-2021

Okinawa's duty is to not only provide the vehicles but also train Welectric on how to maintain the EVs. Okinawa currently has six products in the range of Rs 50,000 - Rs 1.14 lakh.

Welectric, a delivery fleet management company, has partnered with Okinawa Autotech to adapt electric vehicles in its ecosystem. These electric two-wheelers will be used for last mile delivery and most likely will be operational in Delhi-NCR. This being said, the focus is to have electric delivery vehicles all over the country. At present, Welectric has over 150 EVs in its fleet and plans to ramp the number to 2,000 within the next 12 months. Welectric provides vehicles to companies and businesses on lease. Under the purview of this partnership, the leasing company will buy Okinawa electric scooters, including the recently-launched Dual, and then put them into service. The Dual for example, can be used as a milk-can carrier, water-carrier and even a vehicle that services a two-or four-wheeler by going to the customer’s location. By doing this, customers can save on time, cost as well as no emissions will result in a cleaner environment.

Okinawa’s duty is to not only provide the vehicles but also train Welectric on how to maintain the EVs. Okinawa currently has six products in the range of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1.14 lakh. Two new products are set to join sometime this year. All these vehicles will be utilised by Welectric. Both low-speed as well as high-speed vehicles will be on offer.

Commenting on the partnership, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said that with Welectric, they have a digital enabler in the sales, finance, maintenance, and aftermarket services for electric two-wheelers. With the rise of e-commerce as well as last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become important for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency, especially amidst rising fuel prices. Jeetender said he believes that Okinawa electric two-wheelers will be a superior solution and a good alternative to the people involved in the last-mile delivery.

