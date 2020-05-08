VE Commercial Vehicles resumes production at 40% capacity at seven plants following new guidelines

VECV has started lean operations at 25-40% levels in these plants with strict adherence to the guidelines and advisories laid down by the Central and State Government as well as the local authorities.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited, has announced the resumption of manufacturing operations at seven of its plants in the country. These plants located in Pithampur, Dewas, and Baggad in Madhya Pradesh and Thane in Maharashtra have resumed lean operations after the required permissions were granted by the state government. VECV had earlier initiated sanitization processes, maintenance of their plant and machinery, annual stock-taking and various steps required to maintain social distancing and other safety norms.

Lean operations have been initiated at 25-40% levels in these plants with strict adherence to the guidelines and advisories laid down by the Central and State Government as well as the local authorities. The priority continues to be to serve the customers with the dispatch of parts to various service centres, dispatch of already produced BSVI vehicles, and meeting the needs of transporters engaged in delivery of essential goods, VE says in a press statement.

VE Power Train plant has also resumed manufacturing and exports of engines for Volvo Group requirements. Eicher Engineering Components (EEC) plants at Dewas have resumed lean operations to meet requirements of export customers engaged in agricultural tractors, harvesters, essential mining and construction segments. Additionally, EEC plant at Thane has also received limited permission to resume lean operations where work will commence soon as per strict government guidelines.

“We’re pleased that we have been granted permission to resume operations at five of our facilities. While we take all the necessary steps to ensure safety of our workforce, we hope that the resumption kickstarts the journey of revival,” Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV said.

“We continue to work with lean teams to address critical dependencies while we wait for the manufacturing operations to resume in full swing. Till the entire supplier and dealers network is mobilized, our key focus will remain on dispatching parts and ready vehicles, and ensuring our plants are ready for them when the lockdown is lifted entirely. ”

The dealerships have been maintaining emergency support for vehicles carrying essential goods with Eicher On Road Service (EOS 24×7). Currently, 139 workshops and 40 site support setups are partially operational as per permissions from respective Government authorities.

New processes have been introduced to ensure all safety norms at these workshops including social distancing, sanitization of premises and vehicles before servicing, thermal screening & other checks to ensure safety of the workforce as well as customers and drivers visiting our workshops.

VECV has also extended warranty, free service, and annual maintenance contracts till 30th June for its entire Eicher Trucks & Buses range.

