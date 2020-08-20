Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

The custom-built solutions by Volvo and Delhivery are claimed to enhance the efficiency of the Express cargo movement through trailers of higher capacities of around 93 cum that can maintain an average running of over 20 hours a day and 3,00,000 km in a year.

Volvo Trucks has announced its partnership with Delhivery under which the two companies have come together to test and deploy an articulated Volvo FM420 4×2 solution for express operations. The said solution will not only address the challenges of speedy delivery but will also ensure the cost efficiencies of services. The solution also ensures faster turn-around time along with a higher uptime of the trucks, safer and comfortable trucks that will enable the drivers to deliver better productivity. Volvo said in a press statement that these trucks run on the European roads which are considered to be some of the most efficient logistic systems in the world and th company is customising them for Indian conditions. These custom-built solutions by Volvo and Delhivery are claimed to enhance the efficiency of the Express cargo movement through trailers of higher capacities of around 93 cum that can maintain an average running of over 20 hours a day and 3,00,000 km in a year.

Volvo and Delhivery believe that these Tractor Trailers will revolutionise the industry by delivering efficiency and productivity which is over double compared to the current range of Tractors in India. Volvo says that the logistics industry needs trucks that will set benchmarks in vehicle uptime, reliability, load carrying capacity and running km per year in order to meet demands of the e-commerce business. Delhivery operates one of the largest surface fleet networks in India across 17,500+ pin codes and 2300+ cities, towns, and villages daily. Our trucks cover over 500,000 Km across the country daily.

Commenting on the latest development, Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd said that the turn-around and efficiency is the focus in these trucks. He added that the Volvo FM420 4×2 solution has a comfortable cabin along with a superior clutch free driveline, that enables effortlessly driving for about 20 hours with a set of drivers. Aggarwal also stated that the telematics further ensures that exhaustive data is captured, analysed and correction happens throughout the truck’s journey. The reduced delivery time not only helps customers to fulfil their business goal of delivery to their customers in the shortest possible time but also reduce order cancellations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.