Video: MS Dhoni’s latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

MS Dhoni chose the Swaraj 963 FE version that comes with a four-wheel-drive system. The flagship model for Swaraj Tractors in India is powered by a 3,478cc, three-cylinder engine that develops a peak power output in the region of 60 to 65 hp. The Swaraj 963 FE 4WD tips the scales at 3,015 kg and comes with a two year / 2,000 hour warranty.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! If you are an MS Dhoni fan, you must be aware that the former Indian skipper is a huge fan of superbikes and cars and one can find a lot of fascinating machinery in his garage. More of an avid biker, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has everything from a Kawasaki Ninja H2 to a Confederate X132 Hellcat and many more in his two-wheeler collection. Now, very recently, Captain Cool has added another set of wheels to his multi-crore garage but this time, interestingly, it’s not a supercar or a superbike. Instead, Dhoni has recently purchased a Swaraj Tractor for his farm in Ranchi. A video has also been uploaded on Twitter by the official handle of Chennai Super Kings in which one can see MS Dhoni driving his newest possession and in the end, his smile certainly reveals that he is quite happy with the vehicle of his choice.

Watch MS Dhoni driving his new Swaraj 963 FE tractor in this video:

In the current unprecedented times, the economy has taken a hit badly and its revival depends on a number of sectors with agriculture being one of the prime ones. Agriculture has been the backbone of the Indian economy for years now and there are multiple factors at present that instill confidence in farmers despite the current tough times. At present, many parts of the country have received light showers and the monsoon prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department says that it is going to be normal. That said, the positive sentiment has contributed to the demand for tractors despite the fact that the Indian automotive industry is going through an all-time low sales.

For instance, Mahindra sold a total of 24,431 tractors in May 2020, which is certainly a surprising number given the current Covid-19 lockdown. It looks like MS Dhoni is too hoping for a good monsoon this year which is why he took the delivery of a Swaraj Tractor.

