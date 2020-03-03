VECV unveils BS6 range of trucks, buses: Better fuel efficiency, remote diagnostics & more!

VE Commercial Vehicles has launched the new range of BS6 trucks and buses with EUTECH6. Moreover, the new engine technology has been tested for over 5.6 million km. Here is what all the new vehicles offer!

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) has unveiled its BS6 compliant range of trucks across 4.9 to 55T categories. With the new range of trucks, the company has launched its new BS6 solution – EUTECH6. The newly unveiled range of vehicles by VE commercial vehicles are powered by a series of 2.0-litre to 8.0-litre engines that are available with diesel and CNG options. The new range of vehicles are based on five different engine platforms across 7 configurations. Moreover, these produce peak outputs in the range of 100hp to 350hp.

VE Commercial Vehicles has also claimed that the power and torque figures on its new BS6 compliant vehicles have increased from 13 to 30 per cent over the outgoing BS4 vehicles. Under the EUTECH6, the new range of BS6 trucks and buses unveiled by VE commercial vehicles come with EATS (exhaust after-treatment system) and the company says that this engine technology has been tested for over 5.6 million km.

For the new range of BS6 compliant trucks and buses, VECV also claims a better fuel efficiency. Under EUTECH6, customers also get enhanced Uptime services with 24×7 support by specialists at Eicher Uptime center along with GPS enabled service vans that are available on call. Moreover, this also includes a remote diagnosis for quick repair.

Eicher had unveiled its first BS6 offering in India in the month of June 2019 with the new generation Pro2000 series of light and medium-duty trucks. Deliveries for the company’s BS6 trucks have already commenced in selected markets and the newly unveiled trucks and buses will be available for sale across India starting this month only.

Speaking on the announcement, Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE commercial vehicles said that in line with the company’s vision towards modernising commercial transportation, Eicher’s new BS6 offering takes a lead in offering the most comprehensive and innovative solution for the customers. He further added that the company’s BS6 engine technology is backed by over 6 years of experience of delivering Euro 6 base engines to the Volvo Group. He also said that the EUTECH6 will not only reduce fuel costs but will also improve productivity for the customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.