VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

VECV has been one of the key investors in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of over Rs 5,000 crores in its eight plants. In addition, the company has attracted over 100 ancillary and other suppliers for supplying the parts required in the manufacturing of trucks. More details below!

December 6, 2020

 

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd has started commercial operations at its new truck manufacturing unit at Bagroda, Bhopal. The company’s eighth manufacturing facility in the state of Madhya Pradesh has been set up with Industry 4.0 standards. The new factory was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh – Shivraj Singh Chouhan and flagged off the newly manufactured trucks. The brand stars that with this plant, a number of ancillary units are expected to come to Bagroda and this holds a very bright future for the development of this area as well as for creation of employment opportunities for the locals. VECV has been one of the large investors in the state of Madhya Pradesh with an investment of over Rs 5000 crores in its eight plants. In addition, it has attracted over 100 ancillary and other suppliers for supplying the parts required in the manufacturing of trucks.

All thanks to this, VECV has managed to generate direct and indirect employment for over 30,000 people including suppliers and associates. In the first phase, the new plant will have the capacity to manufacture 40,000 trucks. Speaking on the inauguration of the new plant, Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV said that it’s a very proud moment for the brand today as VECV has commenced commercial operations at its new plant. This is a testament to VECV’s commitment to the state of Madhya Pradesh with eight plants in the state now.

He said that he is extremely happy of the industry-friendly policies, as well as the very peaceful industrial atmosphere of the state. Aggarwal also stated that apart from meeting the domestic demand, this new facility will also be used for catering to new export markets thus contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat as well as Make in India initiatives by VECV’s commitment to Make in Madhya Pradesh.

