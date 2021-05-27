VECV extends warranty, free services by two months for its trucks

Not only this, the company will also reward Eicher service technicians who have been working in this pandemic to ensure the trucks are up and running.

By:May 27, 2021 5:37 PM

Truck makers too are joining the line when it comes to extending warranties as well as free services for their vehicles. VE Commercial Vehicle is going one step by providing support for not only its vehicles but also the dealerships. As a part of this initiative,  the company says it will give COVID insurance – medical and life cover to eligible dealership employees. This insurance coverage is claimed to support over 10000 dealership employees spread across 520 Eicher dealer locations.  Not only this, the company will also reward Eicher service technicians who have been working in this pandemic to ensure the trucks are up and running. Speaking of which, those trucks that couldn’t avail their services or warranty due to the pandemic, now get an extension of two months. All the trucks whose warranty, extended warranty, free service and service agreement (AMC) are expiring between April 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021 would be provided with the extension.

It was observed in the last lockdown that dealers were finding it hard to pay employees their salaries and continue operations. VECV will help such dealers with soft loans. “Despite the several challenges owing to lockdowns & restrictions, our entire dealership network continues to deliver best-in-class service support to our valued customers ensuring hassle-free running of the vehicles that transport essential goods across the country. In line with our values of customer centricity and partnership, we extend our wholehearted support to our dealer network, a part of Eicher family.” said Ramesh Rajagopalan, Senior Vice President, Aftermarket and Network Development at VECV.

Each and every manufacturer has been finding it hard to continue with business during the pandemic. With less cash to spend, customers too are shying away from buying new vehicles or repairing their existing ones. This has led to the cash flow being stopped. Such measures in helping dealers will go a long way in ensuring loyalty to the brand.

