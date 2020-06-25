Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

The Toyota Yaris J trim is listed on the Government e Marketplace and gets a huge list of features including safety ones that bring in seven airbags, ABS with EBD and more.

There were talks of a Toyota Yaris cab version. Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson a couple of months ago, had said that they continue to focus on the customer and their sentiments. Based on Toyota’s internal study and the changing market dynamics, the aim is to get in products that meet the customer demands. Now, TKM has listed the Toyota Yaris in the Government e Marketplace website. Only a white colour option is available (other colours have to be specifically ordered) and it is listed at Rs 9.12 lakh, ex-showroom. This excludes the freight and delivery charges. These, by the way, start at Rs 9.5/km. The Toyota Yaris fleet is available in five numbers on the portal. Further, Toyota sells the Innova Crysta petrol and diesel 7- and 8-seater models on GeM. The Toyota Yaris is based on the personal J trim. The J trim is priced at Rs 11.08 lakh while the J(O) is for Rs 8.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Toyota Yaris fleet car comes with a 1492cc, four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is BS6 compliant and gets a 6-speed manual. There is no CNG kit fitted on to this. The claimed mileage is 17.18kmpl. Toyota offers a plethora of features even if this is the base variant. This includes alloy wheels, central locking, power windows, and seven airbags. The other safety features include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belts for all occupants, day-night mirror and more. The warranty on the car is for 36 months, with three free services. Toyota offers a 12 month warranty on the battery of the vehicle.

It is likely that the Toyota Yaris fleet vehicle might also get the 80kmph speed limiting function. There are chances that government organisations might pick this car up as it is available at a steal of a price compared to its passenger version. Moreover, the available safety features will be enough to consider it.

