Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

The Toyota Yaris J trim is listed on the Government e Marketplace and gets a huge list of features including safety ones that bring in seven airbags, ABS with EBD and more.

By:Published: June 25, 2020 11:31 AM

There were talks of a Toyota Yaris cab version. Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson a couple of months ago, had said that they continue to focus on the customer and their sentiments. Based on Toyota’s internal study and the changing market dynamics, the aim is to get in products that meet the customer demands. Now, TKM has listed the Toyota Yaris in the Government e Marketplace website. Only a white colour option is available (other colours have to be specifically ordered) and it is listed at Rs 9.12 lakh, ex-showroom. This excludes the freight and delivery charges. These, by the way, start at Rs 9.5/km. The Toyota Yaris fleet is available in five numbers on the portal. Further, Toyota sells the Innova Crysta petrol and diesel 7- and 8-seater models on GeM. The Toyota Yaris is based on the personal J trim. The J trim is priced at Rs 11.08 lakh while the J(O) is for Rs 8.86 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Toyota Yaris fleet car comes with a 1492cc, four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is BS6 compliant and gets a 6-speed manual. There is no CNG kit fitted on to this. The claimed mileage is 17.18kmpl. Toyota offers a plethora of features even if this is the base variant. This includes alloy wheels, central locking, power windows, and seven airbags. The other safety features include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belts for all occupants, day-night mirror and more. The warranty on the car is for 36 months, with three free services. Toyota offers a 12 month warranty on the battery of the vehicle.

It is likely that the Toyota Yaris fleet vehicle might also get the 80kmph speed limiting function. There are chances that government organisations might pick this car up as it is available at a steal of a price compared to its passenger version. Moreover, the available safety features will be enough to consider it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!

Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!

2020 Honda Livo BS6 teased: Hero Splendor iSmart rival expected price, features, specs

2020 Honda Livo BS6 teased: Hero Splendor iSmart rival expected price, features, specs

Two decades of Bajaj Pulsar: History, Journey & Evolution of India's favourite 'sportsbike'!

Two decades of Bajaj Pulsar: History, Journey & Evolution of India's favourite 'sportsbike'!

Nissan Magnite launch in India part of four-year plan: Maruti Dzire rival also being planned

Nissan Magnite launch in India part of four-year plan: Maruti Dzire rival also being planned

How to customise your Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno: Online Nexa configurator explained

How to customise your Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno: Online Nexa configurator explained

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing signs Alex Lynn as replacement for Pascal Wehrlein

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing signs Alex Lynn as replacement for Pascal Wehrlein

Ola Autos get protective partition screens for safety against Covid-19: How 5 layers of safety works!

Ola Autos get protective partition screens for safety against Covid-19: How 5 layers of safety works!

Bridgestone 'Bookmyservice' launched: Digital platform for booking contactless tyre services

Bridgestone 'Bookmyservice' launched: Digital platform for booking contactless tyre services

Apple CarPlay in Maruti Swift, Honda City to have these new features with iOS 14

Apple CarPlay in Maruti Swift, Honda City to have these new features with iOS 14

Updated Benelli TRK 502 images leaked: India launch and what to expect!

Updated Benelli TRK 502 images leaked: India launch and what to expect!

BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel launched at Rs 18.7 lakh: Honda Civic rival now with BlueLink features

BS6 Hyundai Elantra Diesel launched at Rs 18.7 lakh: Honda Civic rival now with BlueLink features

Honda Grazia BS6 launched: Suzuki Burgman rival price, specs, features

Honda Grazia BS6 launched: Suzuki Burgman rival price, specs, features

Now earn from your Maruti Suzuki car purchase: Rewards program extended to online transactions

Now earn from your Maruti Suzuki car purchase: Rewards program extended to online transactions

Continental smartphone-based car key to be introduced in 2021 models of three more car manufacturers

Continental smartphone-based car key to be introduced in 2021 models of three more car manufacturers

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift first drive review: Smaller turbo engine, but bigger punch?

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift first drive review: Smaller turbo engine, but bigger punch?

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards