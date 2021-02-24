Terra Motors to adopt “Make in India” for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

The pandemic showed Terra Motors that it is hard to source components from outside and hence the renewed vigour to get in-house materials.

By:February 24, 2021 2:11 PM

Terra Motors is quite a famous Japanese electric vehicle maker. The brand not only has electric two-wheelers but also commercial three-wheelers. Terra Motors though has been operating quietly in the Indian electric commercial space. There were talks about the manufacturer planning to bring in its electric bikes but those seem to have been put on the backburner for now. The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating its 11th year in the Indian auto industry. In 2020, the company has grown by 13 per cent. Akihiro Ueda CEO of HQ and CEO of Terra Motors said “We have recorded our business growth to be around +13%, 25% gross profit in comparison with FY2019. In other words, we can say we have successfully emerged with a silver lining in a period most companies considered to be dark”. He also mentioned that Terra Motors is committed to achieving a Rs 500-crore turnover from the three-wheeler segment by FY23.

Terra has high ambitions from the Indian market. One of them is the aim to increase sales by 200 per cent this year. Dealer network expansion and easily available loan facility is something the Japanese maker will focus on for this development. The idea behind “Make in India” is to not only attract the lower duties but also to source materials from within the country. The pandemic showed Terra Motors that it is hard to source components from outside and hence the renewed vigour to get in-house materials. At present, more than 50 per cent of the materials come from outside India. Talks are on with local vendors and Terra aims to have 100 per cent localisation soon.

Assam is one of the states that Terra is interested in investing in. According to a statement released by the firm,

Terra Motors’ work in eastern parts of India and North-East is pursuant to ongoing India’s Act East Policy. They are building e-rickshaws in Assam and creating jobs and emphasising their localisation efforts. Japanese companies are familiar with Assam, and the relationship is further strengthened by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) which has lined up aided projects worth Rs 9Cr to 10Cr in the region.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!

2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

How traffic cameras work and issue challans: Violation tracking, fining explained

How traffic cameras work and issue challans: Violation tracking, fining explained

Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards

Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards

Harley-Davidson Pan America debuts: Harley's first adventure tourer to launch in India soon?

Harley-Davidson Pan America debuts: Harley's first adventure tourer to launch in India soon?

Royal Enfield MiY Review: Customized riding gear at great prices

Royal Enfield MiY Review: Customized riding gear at great prices

New Tata Safari vs Harrier: Price, variants, features compared

New Tata Safari vs Harrier: Price, variants, features compared

Okinawa, eBikeGo electric vehicle supplier iPower to roll out India-made battery cells soon

Okinawa, eBikeGo electric vehicle supplier iPower to roll out India-made battery cells soon