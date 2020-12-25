Tata Ultra T.7 truck unveiled: Engine specs, features, payload capacity & more details

The new range comes with a warranty of 3 years / 3 lakh kilometres and also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions.

By:December 25, 2020 4:14 PM

Tata Motors has unveiled its new Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) namely Ultra T.7. The new Tata Ultra T.7 range comes with a modular platform with variants of various deck lengths and in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations. The Tata Ultra T.7 is powered by the 4SPCR engine that offers 100hp of power along with 300Nm of torque from 1,200 to 2,200rpm. The truck has underpinnings of a strong modular chassis design for better durability and radial tubeless tyres, all thanks to which the company is claiming an increased fuel economy. The new Tata Ultra T.7 has been designed keeping in mind Tata Motors’ ‘Power of 6’ philosophy that promises superior fleet profitability, vehicle performance, driving comfort, convenience and connectivity, along with safety – all with a lower total cost of operations (TCO). Tata Motors says that it is the only Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer offering the power of choice of three unique and distinct cabin options to its I&LCV customers – Ultra, SFC and LPT range of trucks.

The truck is equipped with a crash-tested cabin and powerful air-brakes for better safety, adjustable seating positions, tilt-and-telescopic power steering and a dash-mounted gear shifter for comfort. Furthermore, the truck comes with standard fitment of a music system, USB fast charging port, ample storage space and also, Tata Motors’ next-gen connected vehicle solution that enables fleet management, the Fleet Edge. The truck also features clear-lens headlamps along with LED tail-lamps.

The new Tata Ultra T.7 also comes with a comprehensive set of fully-built solutions, offering customers a one-stop solution with multiple benefits like better financing terms, nationwide service support and higher resale value, thus making a much better value proposition for customers. The new range comes with a warranty of 3 years / 3 lakh kilometres and also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. V Seethapathi, Vice President, ILCV Product Line, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the latest Ultra T.7, Tata Motors furthers its commitment to scale new heights of innovative automotive manufacturing to provide a variety of products for diverse applications at minimum operation costs. The Ultra T.7, with its pioneering and award winning design, possesses the ability to bring the best of both worlds – comfort and agility – while aiming to offer the highest profitability for its owners. With the industry best operating economics, superior fuel efficiency and power, longer tyre life, it makes the best product in the category.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details