Tata Ultra T.7 truck unveiled: Engine specs, features, payload capacity & more details

Tata Motors has unveiled its new Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) namely Ultra T.7. The new Tata Ultra T.7 range comes with a modular platform with variants of various deck lengths and in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations. The Tata Ultra T.7 is powered by the 4SPCR engine that offers 100hp of power along with 300Nm of torque from 1,200 to 2,200rpm. The truck has underpinnings of a strong modular chassis design for better durability and radial tubeless tyres, all thanks to which the company is claiming an increased fuel economy. The new Tata Ultra T.7 has been designed keeping in mind Tata Motors’ ‘Power of 6’ philosophy that promises superior fleet profitability, vehicle performance, driving comfort, convenience and connectivity, along with safety – all with a lower total cost of operations (TCO). Tata Motors says that it is the only Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer offering the power of choice of three unique and distinct cabin options to its I&LCV customers – Ultra, SFC and LPT range of trucks.

The truck is equipped with a crash-tested cabin and powerful air-brakes for better safety, adjustable seating positions, tilt-and-telescopic power steering and a dash-mounted gear shifter for comfort. Furthermore, the truck comes with standard fitment of a music system, USB fast charging port, ample storage space and also, Tata Motors’ next-gen connected vehicle solution that enables fleet management, the Fleet Edge. The truck also features clear-lens headlamps along with LED tail-lamps.

The new Tata Ultra T.7 also comes with a comprehensive set of fully-built solutions, offering customers a one-stop solution with multiple benefits like better financing terms, nationwide service support and higher resale value, thus making a much better value proposition for customers. The new range comes with a warranty of 3 years / 3 lakh kilometres and also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. V Seethapathi, Vice President, ILCV Product Line, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the latest Ultra T.7, Tata Motors furthers its commitment to scale new heights of innovative automotive manufacturing to provide a variety of products for diverse applications at minimum operation costs. The Ultra T.7, with its pioneering and award winning design, possesses the ability to bring the best of both worlds – comfort and agility – while aiming to offer the highest profitability for its owners. With the industry best operating economics, superior fuel efficiency and power, longer tyre life, it makes the best product in the category.”

