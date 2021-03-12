Tata Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks with connected technology, low maintenance launched

These new range of trucks have varying deck lengths from 10 to 20 feet and Tata Motors says that they can be used for versatile applications.

By:March 12, 2021 11:02 AM

Tata Motors has launched its Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks in the Indian market. These are light commercial as well as intermediate trucks and will meet the needs of the urban transportation. Three models are available – T.6, T.7 and T.9. These have varying deck lengths from 10 to 20 feet and Tata Motors says that they can be used for versatile applications. The cabin is a 1900mm unit and Tata claims that it has added creature comforts too. Tata further adds that the cabin comfort helps reduce driver fatigue and the trucks can also be easily maneuvered in the city confines. A tilt as well as telescopic steering wheel too is provided. The driver gets a height adjustable seat, thereby adding to the comfort. The gear lever is dash mounted for easy access. Additional features include a USB fast charging port, music system and multiple storage areas.

Clear lend headlights, LED tail lamps as well as parabolic leaf suspension round off the exterior bits. Tata Motors also four-tyre as well as six-tyre combinations with the new range of trucks. These tyres have a low rolling resistance and hence better fuel economy is being claimed too. Air brakes are also provided. The engine used is a 4SPCR that makes 100hp of power and a torque of 300Nm. Tata Motors adds that these trucks have the lowest maintenance cost in class plus they have a higher service interval. The warranty that is being provided is also said to be the highest in class – three years or three lakh kilometres. Tata also offers Fleet Edge connected vehicle technology. The fleet owner can basically manage the vehicles through his smartphone or computer.

Apart from this, Tata Motors also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth. These are the company’s methods of assurance to on-site service, commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions with each I&LCV truck.

