Tata Signa 5525.S 4×2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

The Tata Signa series trucks provide high reliability as well as lower running costs, according to Tata Motors and the 5525.S 4x2 will be available in five different configurations.

Tata Motors has launched the Signa 5525.S truck in India. The company claims that it is the highest gross weight carrier in its class. Speaking of which, this 4×2 truck has a 55-tonne carrying capacity. The company says that it will have a lower cost of ownership. high convenience, comfort, enhanced performance and will help the fleet operators to reduce operating costs. Depending on one’s selection, customers can get multiple weight ranges like 51T, 52T, 53T, 54T and 55T. An appropriate trailer too will be added to the mix. Powering the Tata Signa 5525.S will be a 6.7-litre Cummins engine that makes 250hp of power and 950Nm. The latter comes in as early as 1,000-1,800rpm.

Three drive modes are available and customers also get the gear shift indicator, hill start assist, and more. The gearbox is a 9-speed unit and transfers power to the heavy-duty rear wheel axle. The cabin comes with a 3-way adjustable driver’s seat, sleeper berth, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, as well as multiple utility spaces. There is also airconditioning and ambient air temperature sensor to keep things cosy. The cabin is also claimed to be crash-tested and its high seating position, bigger rearview mirror, blind spot mirror, all contribute to a fatigue-free driving experience. Moreover, new features like Engine Brake and iCGT brake gives the driver a better overall vehicle control.

RT Wasan, vice president, product line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said that Tata’s vision to be the pioneer in the Indian commercial vehicle industry is on its way to be fulfilled. He stressed that Tata is the first manufacturer to offer the 55-tonne GCW on a 4×2 prime mover. Wasan added that these new trucks come with a factory-fitted Fleet Edge solution, that further enhances the productivity of the fleet and improves overall customer profitability.

