Tata Signa 4825.TK truck launched: India’s largest tipper’s specs, features

Tata Motors has launched India’s largest tipper. The Tata Signa 4825.TK tipper is claimed to be the country’s first multi-axle 47.5-tonne vehicle. It can be used to move construction equipment as well as surface transport for coal. The tipper has a 29 cubic metre long body that allows it to carry more per load with each trip. Powering the truck is a Cummins-developed ISBe 6.7-litre diesel engine. The engine makes 250hp of power and a staggering 950Nm torque from as low as 1,000rpm. A heavy-duty, 9-speed organic clutch with 430m diameter is used for power transmission. Tata Motors claims that this engine is designed for high load as well as reducing fuel consumption. The gear ratios are optimised towards carrying heavy loads at low speeds. Moreover, there are three drive modes – light, medium and heavy. Based on the terrain, the driver can select these to help him out of tricky situations.

There are two configurations in which one can order the tipper – 10×4 and 10×2. Some of the features of the tipper include a 3-way adjustable driver’s seat, air-conditioning, sleeper cabin, and a claimed lower NVH. Tata claims that the body has been crash tested and there is also a blind spot mirror provided. It is also claimed to be the safest tipper in the business. Given the company’s track record with making safe cars, the same can be assumed for the trucks as well. There is Hill Start Assist provided for ease of driving on inclines. Due to the advanced electronics used in this 4825.TK tipper, while tipping the cabin the vehicle doesn’t topple over.

Tata Motors offers a warranty of six years or six lakh kilometres with this tipper. Customised maintenance as well as fleet management services too are offered with this tipper. Tata Fleet Edge is offered as standard with this tipper.

