Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India’s first 3-axle 6×2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Tata Motors has launched the new Signa 3118.T that happens to be India’s first 3-axle 6×2 (10-wheeler) rigid truck with 31 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). For starters, Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) is the value specified by a manufacturer as the total weight of a single-vehicle when it’s fully loaded. The said model comes with 3,500 kg higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck. The company claims that the net operating profit for its customers can be increased by approx. 45 percent over a 28-tonne truck and the incremental investment on the Signa 3118.T, over the corresponding 28-tonne truck, can be recovered in less than a year of operations. The newly launched Tata Signa 3118.T comes with 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle configuration and can operate at 31-tonne GVW with the lift axle down and at 18.5-tonne GVW with the lift axle up.

The new Tata Signa 3118.T is certified by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for 25KL POL tanker that is 2KL higher than the highest allowed capacity on a 10-wheeler, 28-tonne GVW truck. The Tata 3118.T truck comes in 24-feet and 32-feet load spans in Signa avatar with Lx, Cx versions, and a cowl variant. The said model is powered by a Cummins BS6 engine that produces 186hp of power and 850Nm of torque and is paired to a G950 6-speed transmission. The new truck model comes with a standard driveline warranty of 6 Years/6-lakh kilometres and will be launched in phases across states and markets in India.

Speaking on the launch of the new model, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that the Tata Signa 3118.T is a landmark in Tata Motors’ journey towards customer excellence and the new model is evidence of unmatched customer-focused engineering and unique value positioning by Tata Motors. He adds that value features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, ICGT brakes, Fleet Edge telematics system with inbuilt anti-fuel theft, reverse parking assistance perfectly complement the pioneering vehicle design exceeding the expectations of the new-age customer.

Kaul states that the Lx version also comes with air conditioning and unitized wheel bearings and the new model expands the array of choice for customers seeking to enhance their profitability through revenue growth model. Stay tuned with us for more updates!

