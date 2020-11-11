Tata Motors supplies 25 Ace CNG tippers to municipal corporation in Mumbai

Tata Ace CNG fleet will be used for door-to-door waste collection in Vijayawada city. The vehicles are equipped with geo-positioning, public announcement and close-circuit camera systems.

November 11, 2020
Tata Motors Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Ace CNG

Tata Motors recently delivered 25 Ace CNG models to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, as the corporation moves towards the use of clean-fuel vehicles for municipal services. Tata Ace tippers are specially designed for efficient waste collection and are equipped with 3 cubic metre closed-box tipper. Tata Ave Gold is powered by a fuel-efficient 700cc CNG engine and boasts features like a geo-positioning system, public announcement system, wet and dry compartments, and close-circuit camera system. The vehicles were procured by the corporation through an open tender, wherein Tata Motors emerged as the top bidder.

Tata Ace is a versatile product that caters to a wide variety of applications for private and municipal use. After successfully serving several government bodies, we’re delighted to be associated with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in their quest for efficient solid waste management for the prospering city of Vijayawada, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said.

Tata Ace is available with a wide array of load bodies, including 2, 2.6, 3 and 3.3 cubic metre capacity in an open box and closed box variants to suit the need of the customers. It is available in fuel-efficient diesel, petrol and CNG BS6-compliant engine options.

The Ace brand has marked its 15th anniversary and during the period remained a best-seller in the segment. Tata Motors has sold over 22 lakh Ace vehicles to entrepreneurs and owners.

