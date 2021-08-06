Tata Motors signs MoU with CSC to strengthen its commercial vehicles business in rural India

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle segment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Common Service Centre Scheme (CSC) to bring its commercial vehicle business to rural India.

Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Common Service Centre Scheme (CSC) to strengthen its commercial vehicle reach in rural India. With CSC’s wide network and digital services, Tata Motors is looking to further strengthen its reach in rural India, including remote locations.

With the MoU, Tata Motors will aim at improving last-mile transportation with the company’s range of commercial vehicles. On the whole, with CSC’s wide network, Tata Motors will make buying commercial vehicles under the Digital India program easier.

Commenting on the MoU, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “It is indeed a momentous day for us as we join hands with CSC to make our vehicles more accessible to our fellow citizens in rural geographies. With the onset of the digital age, this partnership with CSC would play a large role in enabling those living in villages with the power of choice, in opting for a business proposition through our range of commercial vehicles.”

“The CSC Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) network would be instrumental in taking the proposition to the villages in India. It will further fortify Tata Motors’ widest network of sales and service touchpoints and contribute towards the overall development of the rural economy. Tata Motors’ widest range of commercial vehicles, with their efficient drivetrains and rugged build quality, are engineered to provide safe and comfortable transportation in the tough terrain of the Indian countryside. We are confident that this initiative will help in ‘Connecting Aspirations’ of those living in Indian villages.”

Dinesh Tyagi, the Managing Director, CSC SPV said, “Mobility is a significant factor in rural areas, especially when it comes to commercial activities. There is an untapped demand for light commercial vehicles by small scale industries, farmers and small businesses. This partnership with Tata Motors will help us reach out to this segment. With an uptake in the economic activity in rural areas and the growth impetus provided by Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, commercial vehicles will continue to be in demand for transportation of material and goods. CSC is also working in the area of FPOs and this partnership will help us serve them in providing commercial vehicles.”

