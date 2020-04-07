Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!

Tata Motors along with Indian Oil is coming together to take care of its Truck drivers and offering them free food, masks and sanitizers.

By:Published: April 7, 2020 2:21:45 PM

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown in India, a lot of sectors have gone to backfoot and the auto industry is certainly one of them. With the alarming situation, the movement of trucks has gone down significantly for multiple reasons in the last few days. Now, in order to bring relief to the truckers and CV owners, Tata Motors has announced a warranty extension for its commercial vehicles across India. The company has announced a one-month extension of Tata Motors Suraksha AMC for those with an expiry date falling between 15th March and 15th April, 2020. Moreover, the company has also announced a one-month extension for all the contracts in Tata Motors Suraksha. The brand has also extended the period to avail the Tata Motors AMC service by one month for customers whose service were previously scheduled between 15th March and 15th April.

Moreover, for Tata commercial vehicles whose free service period falls between 15th March and 15th April, the respective customers can still avail the same as the company has extended two months for this as well. Tata Motors’ helpline number 18002097979 is also active for trucks carrying essential commodities, as specified by the Government. Tata Motors has also announced that the company along with Indian Oil is coming together to take care of its Truck drivers. The brand has announced that its Saarthi Aaram Kendra will function all day long in order to provide free food, masks and sanitisers to the truckers.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, a lot of manufacturers have announced warranty and service period extensions. Moreover, the auto industry has come forward to contribute its bit during the ongoing situation and leading manufacturers have announced donations worth crores along with multiple relief measures. An example of this is that Mercedes-Benz India announced its plans to set up a 1500-bed hospital in Pune that will be exclusively for the Covid-19 patients.

Stay tuned for more updates.

