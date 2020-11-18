Tata Motors extends Diwali offer on commercial vehicles: Win LED TVs, gold vouchers and more

Tata claims that its BS6 range has been extremely well received and they already have more than 50,000 vehicles on the road.

By:Updated: Nov 18, 2020 5:38 PM

Before Diwali, Tata Motors had a huge campaign for its commercial vehicle customers. The company has now extended this offer under its ‘India ki doosri Diwali’ campaign. Customers will get an assured gift when they purchase any of the commercial vehicles namely the Tata Intra, Yodha or Ace. This assured gift will be via a lucky draw. This is in addition to other existing customer offers that Tata has for its commercial vehicle buyers. The bumper offer includes gifts from gold vouchers up to Rs. 5 lakh to LED TVs as well as washing machines, mobile phones and fuel vouchers. While the earlier offer has expired, Tata Motors has now continued it till November 30, 2020. Tata claims that its BS6 range has been extremely well received and they already have more than 50,000 vehicles on the road.

These new vehicles not only have a higher fuel economy but also promise a lower cost of maintenance. The cabins too have been made more comfortable. Tata Motors also has been ensuring 24×7 service support with roadside assistance. Rajesh Kaul, vice president, sales & marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has built its legacy by positioning its customers’ best interests at the core of everything. The high-value benefits with unique ‘Power of 6’ proposition is a testament of our promise to our customers. At Tata Motors, the priority is to deliver the best products and service experience in the industry. In our continuous endeavour to help businesses grow and promote entrepreneurship in India, Tata Motors aims to extend the best deals to its prospective customers. ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign received great response last year, and we’re happy to bring it back this year, as well, to add even more cheer among the customers.”

Head over to your nearest Tata Motors commercial vehicle dealership to understand better about these offers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Motors extends Diwali offer on commercial vehicles: Win LED TVs, gold vouchers and more

Tata Motors extends Diwali offer on commercial vehicles: Win LED TVs, gold vouchers and more

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special trailer out! 2020's biggest treasure hunt to air next month

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special trailer out! 2020's biggest treasure hunt to air next month

Tata Motors to launch a new SUV this fiscal and why it's clearly not the Sierra!

Tata Motors to launch a new SUV this fiscal and why it's clearly not the Sierra!

Renault Kiger name confirmed: Magnite sibling to rival Sonet, Venue and more

Renault Kiger name confirmed: Magnite sibling to rival Sonet, Venue and more

Aprilia SXR160 bookings open unofficially: Launch, delivery, expected price

Aprilia SXR160 bookings open unofficially: Launch, delivery, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 First Drive Review: India's most feature-loaded hot hatch

2020 Hyundai i20 First Drive Review: India's most feature-loaded hot hatch

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

Simple Energy electric scooter prototype ARAI numbers revealed: Retains highest range, top speed in class

Simple Energy electric scooter prototype ARAI numbers revealed: Retains highest range, top speed in class

Random Covid-19 tests for Delhi-Noida commuters now: All you need to know

Random Covid-19 tests for Delhi-Noida commuters now: All you need to know

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!