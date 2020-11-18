Tata Motors extends Diwali offer on commercial vehicles: Win LED TVs, gold vouchers and more

Tata claims that its BS6 range has been extremely well received and they already have more than 50,000 vehicles on the road.

Before Diwali, Tata Motors had a huge campaign for its commercial vehicle customers. The company has now extended this offer under its ‘India ki doosri Diwali’ campaign. Customers will get an assured gift when they purchase any of the commercial vehicles namely the Tata Intra, Yodha or Ace. This assured gift will be via a lucky draw. This is in addition to other existing customer offers that Tata has for its commercial vehicle buyers. The bumper offer includes gifts from gold vouchers up to Rs. 5 lakh to LED TVs as well as washing machines, mobile phones and fuel vouchers. While the earlier offer has expired, Tata Motors has now continued it till November 30, 2020. Tata claims that its BS6 range has been extremely well received and they already have more than 50,000 vehicles on the road.

These new vehicles not only have a higher fuel economy but also promise a lower cost of maintenance. The cabins too have been made more comfortable. Tata Motors also has been ensuring 24×7 service support with roadside assistance. Rajesh Kaul, vice president, sales & marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has built its legacy by positioning its customers’ best interests at the core of everything. The high-value benefits with unique ‘Power of 6’ proposition is a testament of our promise to our customers. At Tata Motors, the priority is to deliver the best products and service experience in the industry. In our continuous endeavour to help businesses grow and promote entrepreneurship in India, Tata Motors aims to extend the best deals to its prospective customers. ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign received great response last year, and we’re happy to bring it back this year, as well, to add even more cheer among the customers.”

Head over to your nearest Tata Motors commercial vehicle dealership to understand better about these offers.

