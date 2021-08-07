Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to BEST, 305 more to be delivered

Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). This is a part of the larger order of 340 e-buses, which includes 200 units of 9-metre 25-seater models and 140 units of the 12-metre 35-seater models.

Tata Motors delivers 35 electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). This is part of the larger order to deliver 340 electric buses that consist of 200 units of 9-metre 25-seater models and 140 units of the 12-metre 35-seater models.

The 35 units of the 12-metre Tata Starbus electric AC buses were flagged off by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, along with other state dignitaries from the state government, BEST, and Tata Motors, at an event in Mumbai. The buses were procured by BEST, under the FAME II initiative, which is a part of the first-ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) by BEST.

Tata Motors will undertake the building, deployment, and maintenance of the charging infrastructure, including the buses. The rest of the order, 305 buses, will be delivered in a phased manner by Tata Motors.

The electric buses delivered to BEST by Tata Motors feature ‘lift technology’ that has a ramp to help differently-abled personnel with easy ingress and egress, ergonomic seats, roomy interiors, charging ports, wide doors, and more. The e-buses come with a smart telematics system and regenerative braking.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager, BEST Undertaking, said, “We are delighted to take delivery of 35 Starbus AC electric buses from Tata Motors. BEST’s vision of introducing more and more electric buses will go a long way reducing the tail-pipe emissions and will benefit millions of Mumbaikars. BEST stays committed to the Government’s focus on electrification of the fleet.”

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are pleased to deliver the 12-metre Tata Starbus electric buses to BEST, as a part of the larger contract. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of technology innovation with green fuels and has been leading the electric mobility solutions in the country.”

“The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with BEST and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai. The unique ‘One Tata’ initiative will leverage the core proficiencies of various Tata Group companies to offer the best comfort, performance and low cost of operations. The buses are equipped with modern features that will enable ease of use and offer comfort and convenience with roomy interiors and ergonomic seats.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.