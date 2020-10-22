Tata Motors to kick off service camp across 1500+ dealerships in November

Tata Motors will hold nationwide service check-up campaign across 1500+ dealers and authorised service stations from 1st to 30th November 2020 for its customers through the Grahak Seva Mahotsav

Tata Motors has announced a customer engagement program called Grahak Samvaad 2020 from 23rd to 31st October, under which it aims to educate customers about the company’s offerings launched in 2020 such as uptime guarantee with its AMC packages and TAT guarantee (turnaround time), along with the latest launch of upgraded BS6 range of vehicles. Tata Motors will also be rolling out a nationwide service campaign, Grahak Seva Mahotsav from 1st November until 30th November 2020. Besides these, the company will mark the National Customer Care Day on 23rd October 2020 by rewarding its customers and channel partners.

Tata Motors also uses Grahak Samvaad campaign to collect feedback from its customers and understand their expectations from the company. The company celebrates the National Customer Care Day on 23rd October to commemorate the sale of Tata Motors’ first truck rolled out from its Jamshedpur plant in 1954 on the same day.

Grahak Seva Mahotsav is a service camp held scheduled from 1st November to 30th November 2020 at over 1500+ dealers and Tata authorised service stations in India for its commercial vehicle owners. The service camp will provide Tata Motors customers with comprehensive vehicle check-up. In 2019, the Grahak Seva Mahotsav received an overwhelming response with over 1,60,000 customers visiting the camp.

The success of the Grahak Samvaad over the years has not only ensured that we deliver the best customer service, contentment and freedom to the owners and drivers, but also develop world-class products for the market. Sampoorna Seva 2.0 expands our efforts to provide a unique customer experience and convenience, R Ramakrishnan, Global Head – Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

Tata Motors’ Sampoorna Seva 2.0 package services include (a) Breakdown Assistance with assured reach and resolution time anywhere in the country (except troubled areas) (b) Guaranteed Turnaround time at authorised workshops for service and repair during the warranty period (c) Restoration of vehicle after collision within an assured time period (d) Annual Maintenance Contracts (e) Long warranty period (f) Genuine Spare Parts (g) Remanufactured engines, clutches etc.

