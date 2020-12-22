Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

The Indian company says that other input costs as well as rise in material prices has forced them to increase the prices. The impact of forex is also being blamed.

By:December 22, 2020 11:11 AM

Tata Motors, like the others, has announced a hike in its commercial vehicle range from January 2021. The Indian company says that other input costs as well as rise in material prices has forced them to increase the prices. The impact of forex is also being blamed. Tata Motors claims that it has been absorbing the input costs for sometime now but it wouldn’t be for a sustained period and hence will pass it on to customers. Tata says that only a portion has been passed on to customers. LCVs like the Tata Intra, The actual change in price will depend on the model, variant and fuel type. Tata Motors’ BS6 range of commercial vehicles have been well received by the public. Sales have been on an high and customers have appreciated the maintenance as well as features of the trucks.

Isuzu Motors India too has issued a statement that it will increase the prices of its commercial range. The D-Max S-cab as well as regular version prices are set to go up from January 1. This increase will be by Rs 10,000 thereabouts. Isuzu says that rising distribution costs as well as commodity price hike is the reason. In a way, customers can buy the commercial vehicles right now and opt out of the price hike. This is one sure shot way to also get some additional discounts as showroom folks are usually in a hurry to dispose off year-end stock.

While Tata Motors in its passenger range is all set to welcome customers with the Altroz turbo, Gravitas and Harrier petrol, Isuzu is ready with the D-Max V-Cross as well as the MU-X. All these cars are new as even the Isuzu models have got a facelift. This will definitely pique the interest of the masses. The V-Cross is the only lifestyle utility vehicle right now in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Exclusive! Maruti Suzuki to begin Jimny India manufacturing soon: Production trials underway

Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the "world's most affordable helmet"

Detel Tred: Everything you wanted to know about the "world's most affordable helmet"

Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Tata Gravitas undisguised spy shots revealed: What to expect from Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Honda Hornet 2.0 video review: Pulsar, Apache rival's specs, features, mileage & more

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Tata Motors begins 'Go Green' initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Aprilia SXR160 review: Finally a value-for-money performance scooter from Italy?

Aprilia SXR160 review: Finally a value-for-money performance scooter from Italy?

Maruti Suzuki launches 'Winter Service Campaign': Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Maruti Suzuki launches 'Winter Service Campaign': Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Aprilia SR160 video review: Price, specs, features

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get expensive by this much starting January 2021

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get expensive by this much starting January 2021

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Review - It isn't perfect but you'll love it

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Review - It isn't perfect but you'll love it

Nissan Magnite records 15,000 bookings since launch: Claims best-in-class maintenance cost

Nissan Magnite records 15,000 bookings since launch: Claims best-in-class maintenance cost

Watch: Travis Pastrana takes over from Ken Block in 11th Gymkhana film and it is spectacular!

Watch: Travis Pastrana takes over from Ken Block in 11th Gymkhana film and it is spectacular!

India to have GPS-based toll collection in next 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari: Here's how it works

India to have GPS-based toll collection in next 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari: Here's how it works