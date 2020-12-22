Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

The Indian company says that other input costs as well as rise in material prices has forced them to increase the prices. The impact of forex is also being blamed.

Tata Motors, like the others, has announced a hike in its commercial vehicle range from January 2021. The Indian company says that other input costs as well as rise in material prices has forced them to increase the prices. The impact of forex is also being blamed. Tata Motors claims that it has been absorbing the input costs for sometime now but it wouldn’t be for a sustained period and hence will pass it on to customers. Tata says that only a portion has been passed on to customers. LCVs like the Tata Intra, The actual change in price will depend on the model, variant and fuel type. Tata Motors’ BS6 range of commercial vehicles have been well received by the public. Sales have been on an high and customers have appreciated the maintenance as well as features of the trucks.

Isuzu Motors India too has issued a statement that it will increase the prices of its commercial range. The D-Max S-cab as well as regular version prices are set to go up from January 1. This increase will be by Rs 10,000 thereabouts. Isuzu says that rising distribution costs as well as commodity price hike is the reason. In a way, customers can buy the commercial vehicles right now and opt out of the price hike. This is one sure shot way to also get some additional discounts as showroom folks are usually in a hurry to dispose off year-end stock.

While Tata Motors in its passenger range is all set to welcome customers with the Altroz turbo, Gravitas and Harrier petrol, Isuzu is ready with the D-Max V-Cross as well as the MU-X. All these cars are new as even the Isuzu models have got a facelift. This will definitely pique the interest of the masses. The V-Cross is the only lifestyle utility vehicle right now in India.

