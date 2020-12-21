Tata Motors begins ‘Go Green’ initiative: To plant a tree for every vehicle sold & serviced

Tata Motors aims to systematically reduce its environmental impact by assessing its footprint across the whole lifecycle and value chain of its products.

By:December 21, 2020 10:52 AM
economic revival, economy recovery, commercial vehicle sales, FADA, Care Ratings, vehicle sales, auto salesImage for representational purpose only

Tata Motors, along with its channel partners, has announced the launch of its ‘Go Green’ initiative under which, the company, in association with an NGO, will plant a sapling for the sale of every new commercial vehicle and for every new customer who gets their vehicle serviced at the company’s dealer workshop and Tata Authorised Service Station. The company will take care of the sapling and the customer will be awarded a certificate and a link with the geotagged location of the plantation, thereby allowing the customer to monitor its status.

Tata Motors states that the initiative will enable the best health of these newly-planted saplings, which will include a variety of diverse species of fruit-bearing, medicinal and native trees. The plantation will be spread across various locations in over 10 states of the country, thereby adding to the green cover of the country.

Also read: Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!

“Environment sustainability is at the core of what we do at Tata Motors, its energy-efficient manufacturing practices, and environment-friendly product offerings are a testament to this,” Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

Tata Motors is pleased to announce this collaboration with SankalpTaru where it is actively engaging with the large base of consumers that the company caters to, in tree plantation drives. The company will continue to stay abreast of evolving needs in the best interest of future generations, constantly devising unique, sustainable, and future-ready solutions to tackle pressing problems, he added.

The company says that the recently launched BS6 product range assures significantly reduced tail-pipe emissions and it is also working towards a low-carbon strategy. As a signatory of the RE100 initiative, Tata Motors aims to source 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

