Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

The Tata range of commercial vehicles are sold in Latin America, Bangladesh, Middle East, South Africa, North-west Africa, Malaysia, Philippines and other countries too.

Tata Motors is ensuring they take great care of their customers not only in the passenger car section but also in commercial. Earlier this month, Tata Motors announced that they are going to extend the warranty of commercial vehicles in India by two months. Now, the company has extended this benevolence to its trucks and buses, worldwide. The warranty extension also comes with other benefits. For example, free services scheduled during the lockdown can be availed up to two months later. Tata Suraksha, the annual maintenance contract program, too has got a similar extension.

Tata Motors, in India, also has a Saarthi Aaram Kendra. This facility will provide free sanitisers, face masks and meals to truckers carrying essential commodities. Tata has also tied up with Indian Oil petrol pumps across the country. The truck drivers can park their cars in the petrol pump premises and rest. Chief competitors like BharatBenz and Ashok Leyland too are doing something on similar lines. It is indeed heartening to see how companies, at this critical juncture, are taking care of the commercial vehicle operators.

The Tata Group has given the biggest donation in this ongoing pandemic relief operations. The Group dedicated more than Rs 500 crore. Apart from this, it is also helping build special wards, providing ventilators and the like for COVID-19 patients. Moreover, food too is being distributed to the needy and required medical equipment as well.

On the passenger vehicles front, Tata Motors is ready to launch the Gravitas – 7-seater Harrier. The company, at the Auto Expo, launched the Harrier BS-VI range as well as the automatic version. The company also has India’s most accessible electric SUV in the Nexon. For sure, there are more exciting products lined-up on similar lines.

