Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Tata Motors' entire order consists of 25 basic life support ambulances and 90 ambulance shells. The company handed over the vehicles during a ceremony in Gandhinagar

By:June 11, 2021 1:01 PM

Tata Motors today announced supplying 25 Tata Winger Ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat, as a part of the larger order of 115 ambulances. The company handed the vehicles over during a ceremony Gandhinagar. The 25 Tata Winger Ambulances are equipped with basic life support and will be deployed for the aid of patients in the city. Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1. Tata Motors will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells, as per the contract.

Tata Winger ambulance is designed keeping in focus the need of the patient and the healthcare system. The Winger ambulance has proven to be a trusted partner to healthcare organisations and has saved countless lives as a result of its ergonomic, efficient design and performance, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors, said.

Also read: Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 18: Safari, Hector Plus rival’s features, specs

“Tata Motors’ thorough understanding of customer requirements for different applications and ability to design the vehicle basis these requirements is what sets the brand apart from its competitors. Tata Motors is firmly committed to bringing top-notch healthcare mobility solutions to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country and support the governments in their fight against this pandemic.”

Tata Motors states that the ambulance is engineered specially for COVID-19 patient transportation, with a driver partition. It gets modular underpinnings and a monocoque chassis, in addition to the independent suspension. Tata Motors’ comprehensive range of ambulances includes Magic Express Ambulance, Winger Ambulance and LP410 Ambulance, with double stretcher.

