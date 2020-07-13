Tata Fleet Edge connected vehicle technology introduced: Helps monitor fuel efficiency, health of trucks

The entire Tata Motors trucks, as well as buses of M&HCV category, have this SIM embedded in them from the factory. A select range of I&LCV and SCV models too are covered under this program.

Tata Motors has introduced the Fleet Edge digital solution for its truck fleet management. The company says that more than two lakh of its trucks are fitted with telematics since 2012. However, Fleet Edge, as the name suggests brings along with it the power to process large amounts of data and in return inform the fleet manager about various vehicle parameters. These include the driving behaviour, average fuel efficiency, trace and track, as well as fuel loss. Fleet managers will also be informed about the expiry date of their vehicle documents, thereby helping in timely renewal. These can be looked in to through the interface of the Fleet Edge portal. As an added benefit, these are also available on smartphones. The entire Tata Motors trucks, as well as buses of M&HCV category, have this SIM embedded in them from the factory. A select range of I&LCV and SCV models too are covered under this program.

Tata Motors says that the TCU used in Fleet Edge is AIS 140 compliant. This means, as regulated by the Government of India, all the safety, as well as security functions including the emergency buttons, communicate with the government-authorised backend servers. Vehicle tracking too has been linked with these servers. Introduction of a factory-fitted telematics unit helps enable customers to trust factory-fitted kits rather than go in for aftermarket solutions.

In other news, Tata Motors has also recently rolled out the new Winger commercial vehicle. The Tata Winger in its new generation was shown at the Auto Expo. Tata Motors though didn’t provide any specifications of the Winger at that point in time. However, now the company has listed out the details. A 98hp/200Nm, 2.2-litre DICOR engine is used in the Winger and this one is mated to a 5-speed manual. Depending on the configuration needed, one can opt for the required number of seats.

