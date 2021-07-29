Tata launches India’s most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Tata Motors launches a new Ace variant, the Gold Petrol CX, which is currently India's most affordable four-wheeled small commercial vehicle, priced from INR 3.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

By:Updated: Jul 29, 2021 4:40 PM
tata ace gold petrox cx

Tata Motors launches the Ace Gold Petrol CX, India’s most affordable small commercial vehicle with four wheels, priced at INR 3.99 lakh onwards ex-showroom, Pune. The new Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX is available in two variants, flatbed and half deck load body, the latter bearing a price tag of INR 4.10 lakh.

To make the most affordable small commercial vehicle even more appealing, Tata Motors is offering easy financing options, making the Ace Gold Petrol CX a lucrative choice for first-time commercial vehicle users. Tata Motors has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer up to 90% financing of the on-road price and EMIs starting from INR 7,500 per month.

Speaking about the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX’s power plant, the SCV is powered by Tata’s tried and tested, 649 cc, twin-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The Ace has a payload capacity of 1.5-tonnes, and Tata claims that “the Ace Gold Petrol CX variant will prove to be a gamechanger in the SCV segment.”

The Ace Gold Petrol CX is aimed to be at the forefront of last-mile delivery because of its versatility in different applications such as market logistics, distribution of fruits, vegetables, and Agri products, beverages & bottles, FMCG and FMCD goods, e-commerce, parcel & courier, furniture, packed LPG cylinders, dairy, pharma and food products, refrigerated transport, as well as waste management applications.

Like all commercial vehicles from Tata Motors, the Ace Gold Petrol CX is supported by the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative, which offers various care and service programs, annual maintenance, and resale opportunities. Customers are also covered under Tata’s 24×7 roadside assistance and its 15-day accident repair guarantee.

