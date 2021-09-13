Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

Tata 407 range now comes with the Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform for fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership, with a free subscription of two years.

Tata Motors today announced the launch of the CNG variant of the Tata 407. The commercial vehicle manufacturer claims that the vehicle offers profits of up to 35% over the diesel variant. The price of the new variant starts from Rs 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The vehicle is available with a 10-feet load deck, offering a high load-carrying capacity. The new 407 CNG truck is added to Tata Motors’ CNG portfolio that ranges from 5-tonne to 16-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW) in the I&LCV segment.

The Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine leveraging the fuel-efficient SGI engine technology and delivers maximum power of 85 PS while also generating best-in-class torque of 285 Nm at low rpm.

The 4,995 kg-GVW vehicle is equipped with a fuel tank capacity of 180 litres to ensure faster turnaround time and higher productivity. The iconic SFC (semi-forward control) cabin of the 407 is built with high-grade steel.

The 407 rides on front parabolic suspension, offers significantly reduced clutch and gear shift effort and low NVH levels, to offer the best comfort on all types of terrains. For the convenience and in-cabin entertainment of the driver, the vehicle is equipped with a USB mobile charging port and Blaupunkt music system.

The 407 range now comes with the Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform for fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership, with a free subscription of two years.

The Tata 407 CNG offers a best-in-industry warranty of 3 years / 3 lakh kilometres, giving the owners complete peace of mind. The company also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0, a comprehensive service package for the upkeep and maintenance of Tata Motors commercial vehicles.

