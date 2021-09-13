Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

Tata 407 range now comes with the Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform for fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership, with a free subscription of two years.

By:September 13, 2021 3:08 PM

Tata Motors today announced the launch of the CNG variant of the Tata 407. The commercial vehicle manufacturer claims that the vehicle offers profits of up to 35% over the diesel variant. The price of the new variant starts from Rs 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The vehicle is available with a 10-feet load deck, offering a high load-carrying capacity. The new 407 CNG truck is added to Tata Motors’ CNG portfolio that ranges from 5-tonne to 16-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW) in the I&LCV segment.

The Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine leveraging the fuel-efficient SGI engine technology and delivers maximum power of 85 PS while also generating best-in-class torque of 285 Nm at low rpm.

The 4,995 kg-GVW vehicle is equipped with a fuel tank capacity of 180 litres to ensure faster turnaround time and higher productivity. The iconic SFC (semi-forward control) cabin of the 407 is built with high-grade steel.

Also read: BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here’s how

The 407 rides on front parabolic suspension, offers significantly reduced clutch and gear shift effort and low NVH levels, to offer the best comfort on all types of terrains. For the convenience and in-cabin entertainment of the driver, the vehicle is equipped with a USB mobile charging port and Blaupunkt music system.

The 407 range now comes with the Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform for fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership, with a free subscription of two years.

The Tata 407 CNG offers a best-in-industry warranty of 3 years / 3 lakh kilometres, giving the owners complete peace of mind. The company also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0, a comprehensive service package for the upkeep and maintenance of Tata Motors commercial vehicles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

Ford to stop making cars in India: Only global models including Mustang to be sold

Ford to stop making cars in India: Only global models including Mustang to be sold

Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October

Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October

World EV Day 2021: Top electric cars & two-wheelers with highest range in India

World EV Day 2021: Top electric cars & two-wheelers with highest range in India

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier: New colour-wise prices explained

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

Electric motorcycle-maker Ultraviolette to set up manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon