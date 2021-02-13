TAFE launches Dynatrack series for agriculture, haulage

TAFE said that the world’s first tractor with VersaTECH technology, Dynatrack provides an extendable wheelbase, which makes it ideally suitable for agricultural, haulage and commercial applications

By:February 13, 2021 11:53 AM

Chennai-based tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment, manufacturer of Massey Ferguson tractors has launched its new Dynatrack series — an advanced range of tractors. The new series is designed to deliver good mileage, durability and comfort while its hydraulics system moves the tractor to the top of its segment by offering superior lift capacity, productivity and speed.

TAFE said that the world’s first tractor with VersaTECH technology, Dynatrack provides an extendable wheelbase, which makes it ideally suitable for agricultural, haulage and commercial applications for around-the-year usage. It offers maximum ground clearance, making it best-in-class for all-terrain operations including puddling and easy crossing of bunds. Its longer wheelbase and the stylish heavy-duty front bumper add to the overall look of the tractor and provides more stability, while handling heavy-duty equipment like loaders and dozers with ease.

Mallika Srinivasan, CMD, TAFE, said, “The Dynatrack series from TAFE sets new benchmarks in the tractor industry by offering utility and versatility, comfort and safety, productivity and efficiency, to meet the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of modern-day farmers and rural entrepreneurs, empowering them with superior technology and advantages that enrich their lives and livelihood.”

The world’s third-largest tractor manufacturer and second-largest in India by volumes with an annual sale of about 1.5 lakh tractors, TAFE is one of the leading exporters of tractors from India with a turnover in excess of `9,300 crore.

TAFE manufactures a range of tractors, in both the air-cooled and water-cooled platforms, and markets them under its four iconic brands — Massey Ferguson, TAFE, Eicher, and the recently acquired Serbian tractor and agricultural equipment brand — Industrija Mašinai Traktora (IMT).

TAFE’s products and services are present in over 100 countries across the world, including developed countries in Europe and the Americas.

