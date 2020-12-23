Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika claims that with next-to-no vibrations, the tractor operators will have less fatigue. At the same time, having 100 per cent torque at their disposal all the while helps carry out workload easily.

In what can be dubbed as a first in the tractor industry, Sonalika has launched an electric model. The Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor is priced very competitively at Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The company claims that the tractor was designed in Europe and has a German motor. This tractor runs a 25.5kWh compact battery that can be fully charged by a 15W house socket in just 10 hours. It has a battery back up of eight hours and a top speed of 25kmph. Sonalika says that they will provide a fast charger to customers through which the battery can be charged in less than four hours. A two-tonne trolley load is something that is associated with the tractor and Sonalika promises that the EV will perform all its designated activities within the aforementioned backup time. The Tiger Electric is made at the company’s Hoshiarpur factory in Punjab. This hi-tech facility makes a tractor every two minutes.

Sonalika claims that with next-to-no vibrations, the tractor operators will have less fatigue. At the same time, having 100 per cent torque at their disposal all the while helps carry out workload easily. Zero maintenance costs are also a bi-product of the electric tractor. Sonalika says that Tiger electric has the same tech that is on offer in the European as well as American markets.

While there are no electric tractors in India right now, Mahindra which is a big electric player will definitely be having something in their portfolio in the future. In the diesel tractor field, Mahindra have been a key player. During the lockdown, the company claims to have had a healthy number of tractors sold as well as exported.

As part of a trivia question, did you know that Sonalika once used to make passenger cars as well. They had a famous MUV that ran the Toyota Qualis very near.

