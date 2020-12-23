Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika claims that with next-to-no vibrations, the tractor operators will have less fatigue. At the same time, having 100 per cent torque at their disposal all the while helps carry out workload easily.

By:December 23, 2020 5:43 PM
Sonalika Tiger electric tractor

In what can be dubbed as a first in the tractor industry, Sonalika has launched an electric model. The Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor is priced very competitively at Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The company claims that the tractor was designed in Europe and has a German motor. This tractor runs a 25.5kWh compact battery that can be fully charged by a 15W house socket in just 10 hours. It has a battery back up of eight hours and a top speed of 25kmph. Sonalika says that they will provide a fast charger to customers through which the battery can be charged in less than four hours. A two-tonne trolley load is something that is associated with the tractor and Sonalika promises that the EV will perform all its designated activities within the aforementioned backup time. The Tiger Electric is made at the company’s Hoshiarpur factory in Punjab. This hi-tech facility makes a tractor every two minutes.

Sonalika claims that with next-to-no vibrations, the tractor operators will have less fatigue. At the same time, having 100 per cent torque at their disposal all the while helps carry out workload easily. Zero maintenance costs are also a bi-product of the electric tractor. Sonalika says that Tiger electric has the same tech that is on offer in the European as well as American markets.

While there are no electric tractors in India right now, Mahindra which is a big electric player will definitely be having something in their portfolio in the future. In the diesel tractor field, Mahindra have been a key player. During the lockdown, the company claims to have had a healthy number of tractors sold as well as exported.

As part of a trivia question, did you know that Sonalika once used to make passenger cars as well. They had a famous MUV that ran the Toyota Qualis very near.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!