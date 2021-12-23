Sonalika Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor launched in India: Priced from Rs 11 lakh

The new Sonalika Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh. This advanced tractor has been launched by Sonalika today to commemorate the ‘Kisan Diwas’.

Sonalika has launched the new Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor in India today at an introductory starting price ranging between Rs 11 lakh – Rs 11.20 lakh, ex-showroom. According to Sonalika, this newly developed Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor is equipped with advanced CRDs (Common Rail Diesel System) technology, which offers dual benefits of power and economy to the farmers. Moreover, this tractor has been launched in India today to commemorate the ‘Kisan Diwas’ (National Farmers Day).

The new Sonalika Tiger DI 75 4WD with CRDs technology complies with Trem IV emission norms. It offers 75 hp of power and an economy of 65 hp tractor just with a touch of a button. Alongside, the company has introduced the Tiger DI 65 4WD tractor too which is customized with twin benefits to deliver 65 hp of power and economy of 55 hp tractor. In terms of specs, equipped with 4,712 cc CRDs engine each, the Tiger DI 75 delivers 290 Nm while the Tiger DI 65 delivers 258 Nm of torque.

This Kisan Diwas experience the all new Sonalika Tiger Series with CRDS technology that delivers Twin Benefits in one tractor, the Power of 75HP & Fuel Efficiency of 65HP. Global Technology now in India. #KisanDiwas #SonalikaTiger #SonalikaTractor #Technology #Tractors #Farmers pic.twitter.com/jCIp6WwD1x — Sonalika Tractors (@Sonalika_India) December 23, 2021

The engine is coupled to a 12+12 shuttle tech transmission to ensure smooth gear shifting. The Tiger DI 75 offers a top speed of 40 kmph while the Tiger DI 65 delivers a top speed of 35.65 kmph, which Sonalika claims makes both tractors the fastest in their respective segments. In addition, both these tractors will be available in 4WD and 2WD versions and boast premium technologies such as a 5G hydraulic control system, ‘Sky Smart’ telematics with features like engine immobilizer, vehicle geo-fencing, and tracking along with others.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, “Our farmers put in praiseworthy efforts every single day and on the Kisan Diwas, we are launching our most advanced Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor with powerful & fuel efficient CRDs – a technologically advanced system that delivers twin benefit of power and economy. Both new tractors will play a vital role in steering ambitious farmers towards a better tomorrow and further accentuate Sonalika’s heavy-duty tractor range for ‘Leading Agri Evolution.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.